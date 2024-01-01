★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, January 1, 2024: A general view before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Newcastle – Follow the 2024 Premier League opener here!

Liverpool host Newcastle in the Premier League, as the Reds aim to begin 2024 with a win. We’re live from Anfield to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley, McConnell, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Elliott, Gakpo, Jota

Newcastle: Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley; Joelinton, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Almiron, A.Murphy

