Liverpool booked their place in the FA Cup fifth round with a 5-2 victory over Norwich, with Jurgen Klopp‘s youngsters again shining at Anfield.

Liverpool 5-2 Norwich

FA Cup 4th Round, Anfield

January 28, 2024

Goals

Jones 16′ (assist – McConnell)

Gibson 22′

Nunez 28′ (assist – Bradley)

Jota 53′ (assist – Jones)

Van Dijk 63′ (assist – Szoboszlai)

Sainz 69′

Gravenberch 90+5′ (assist – Bradley)

It took less than a minute for all four of Anfield’s stands to serenade Jurgen Klopp, on his first game since the announcement of his departure, but after that, the focus was on the pitch.

On a day that saw Klopp underline his faith in youth again, three products of the academy stood out early on, with full debutant James McConnell setting Curtis Jones up for a headed opener.

Norwich soon equalised as centre-back Ben Gibson beat Ryan Gravenberch to a set-piece to divert beyond Alisson, but the lead was restored before the half-hour.

This time it was the persistence of Conor Bradley, driving inside from right-back, that led to the goal, the 20-year-old’s run seeing him find Darwin Nunez for a well-taken finish.

Liverpool’s high pressing and Norwich‘s sloppy play saw a host of chances created, including a brilliant combination of Bradley and Joe Gomez that saw Cody Gakpo fluff the youngster’s cutback.

HT: Liverpool 2-1 Norwich

At half-time, Liverpool learned that they would play Watford or Southampton if they reached the fifth round, and soon after the restart Diogo Jota made sure of progress.

His goal came after a lofted pass from deep via Jones, with Gibson unable to clear, his header falling into the path of Jota who blasted in for his sixth in the last 10 games.

That allowed Klopp to make a triple change, including the long-awaited return of Andy Robertson, who came on along with Virgil van Dijk and a fit-again Dominik Szoboszlai.

And Van Dijk, on his first-ever substitute appearance for Liverpool, made it 4-1 soon after, with a brilliant header from Szoboszlai’s corner.

The game took on a different atmosphere given the Reds’ lead, and there was applause as Norwich grabbed one back through a stunning long-range strike from Borja Sainz.

While they will await the result of a replay between Watford and Southampton, Liverpool did their part as youth and experience shone, keeping momentum ahead of the visit of Chelsea in midweek.

TIA Man of the Match: Conor Bradley

Referee: Sam Barrott

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate (Van Dijk 55′), Quansah, Gomez (Robertson 55′); McConnell (Diaz 78′), Gravenberch, Jones (Szoboszlai 55′); Gakpo, Jota, Nunez (Alexander-Arnold 65′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Beck, Elliott, Clark

Norwich: Long; Stacey, Hanley (Sorensen 61′), Gibson, McCallum (Giannoulis 83′); McLean, Nunez; Fassnacht (Gibbs 83′), Sara, Hernandez (Sainz 61′); Barnes (Idah 61′)

Subs not used: Gunn, Ansen, Fisher, Placheta

Next match: Chelsea (H) – Premier League – Wednesday, January 31, 8.15pm (GMT)