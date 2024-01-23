Liverpool could allow Polish winger Mateusz Musialowski to leave the club this January, with two Championship sides touted with a permanent interest.

Musialowski has been on Merseyside for almost four years, but his time with the Reds is coming to a close as he nears the end of his contract.

But while the 20-year-old – who failed to break into the first team despite catching the eye in the academy – can leave on a free this summer, an exit could be negotiated sooner.

That comes with Championship clubs Birmingham City and Leeds both linked with moves for a player once nicknamed the Polish Messi.

The Mail claim that new Birmingham manager Tony Mowbray is interested in bringing Musialowski to St Andrew’s, with the youngster described as a “potential option.”

Monday saw Football Insider tout Leeds as another option for the Poland U21 international, explaining that “several clubs have already expressed an interest.”

Musialowski was slated to join Austrian side TSV Hartberg on a free transfer last summer, only for the deal to break down amid reports that Liverpool changed their demands in seeking a fee.

He has remained a key player for the U21s throughout much of the season so far, scoring six goals in 13 outings, though he has not been involved in the last three games.

His agent, Cezary Kucharski, will have been instructed to find Musialowski a new club, though in November he revealed the versatile forward was not interested in a move back to Poland.

“We signed a contract with the condition that I would not persuade him to return to Poland,” Kucharski explained.

“I don’t want to persuade him to return to Poland, but he has the most offers from his homeland.

“Most clubs want him. I think he should go to the Netherlands, Belgium, or maybe Switzerland.”

It would appear that Musialowski could now stay in England instead, and though he has just six months left on his terms, Liverpool would likely ask interested clubs for a fee.

His could be one of a number of moves from the academy in the final days of the January window, with James Balagizi due to join Kilmarnock on loan and Harvey Blair attracting interest from home and abroad.