LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 10, 2024: Liverpool's Curtis Jones (L) celebrates with team-mate Alexis Mac Allister (R) after scoring the first equalising goal during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans praise 3 things after comeback win: "a revelation"  

Liverpool fans praise 3 things after comeback win: “a revelation”

Jurgen Klopp‘s substitutions once again proved to be decisive in Liverpool’s 2-1 win at home to Fulham, as they lead midway through their League Cup semi-final tie.

The Reds were looking to continue their relentless recent form on Wednesday night, but they found themselves behind to Willian’s strike after a Virgil van Dijk error.

Thankfully, the excellent Curtis Jones equalised with a deflected effort in the second half, before substitute Cody Gakpo put the hosts ahead soon after.

Here’s how Liverpool fans reacted to the win over Fulham on social media and in This Is Anfield comments section.

 

Nunez and Gakpo were influential, as Klopp’s substitutions were hailed…

“Subs changed the game”

Vlad Bris in the This Is Anfield comments

 

Conor Bradley was excellent throughout…

“Bradley is a revelation”

Nullanegyvennyolc Max on Facebook

“Shout out to Conor Bradley, a bona fide more than a back up to Trent, and maybe that’s why Trent has been one of our best performers so far this season, he knows what Conor is capable of”

Kloppleganger in the This Is Anfield comments

 

Liverpool’s winning mentality really is shining through…

“Liverpool are the comeback kings”

Owen Aphelele Arren Makeleni on Facebook

