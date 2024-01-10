Jurgen Klopp‘s substitutions once again proved to be decisive in Liverpool’s 2-1 win at home to Fulham, as they lead midway through their League Cup semi-final tie.

The Reds were looking to continue their relentless recent form on Wednesday night, but they found themselves behind to Willian’s strike after a Virgil van Dijk error.

Thankfully, the excellent Curtis Jones equalised with a deflected effort in the second half, before substitute Cody Gakpo put the hosts ahead soon after.

Here’s how Liverpool fans reacted to the win over Fulham on social media and in This Is Anfield comments section.

Nunez and Gakpo were influential, as Klopp’s substitutions were hailed…

Both of Liverpool's comeback wins over Fulham have happened after changing to 4231. It puts Liverpool's four attackers on the pitch and with a lot of rotation creates unpredictability for opposition defence. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) January 10, 2024

Nunez and Gakpo both superb off the bench here. Such incredible attacking firepower in this squad. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 10, 2024

Klopp’s substitutions have been brilliant lately! #LFC — Si Steers (@sisteers) January 10, 2024

“Subs changed the game”

– Vlad Bris in the This Is Anfield comments

Nunez is one of the most over analysed players at #LFC. He won’t mature as a finisher overnight but he is impacting games. He’s on the right path and if he’s given time to reach his potential his ceiling is huge. — Si Steers (@sisteers) January 10, 2024

Liverpool massively improved in the second half and deserved winners in the end, with Jurgen Klopp again brilliant in using his bench – Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez made all the difference. Fulham still in this, though, and they'll make it tricky again in the return leg. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) January 10, 2024

Conor Bradley was excellent throughout…

Conor Bradley revels in the applause of the Kop and then the Main Stand after an outstanding performance. The Northern Irishman's first half of the campaign was disrupted by injury but judging by tonight, he's eager to make up the time. A proud night for all at the Academy. — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacD) January 10, 2024

Jones MOTM for me. Bradley very very good, especially second half. Was goosed for the last 5-10 but still stuck at it. — Nostalgia Merchant (@HendrickD82) January 10, 2024

“Bradley is a revelation”

– Nullanegyvennyolc Max on Facebook

“Shout out to Conor Bradley, a bona fide more than a back up to Trent, and maybe that’s why Trent has been one of our best performers so far this season, he knows what Conor is capable of”

– Kloppleganger in the This Is Anfield comments

Man of the Match Bradley imo. Defended well on many occasions, concentrated for full match never switching off, ran tirelessly. Played well first half too when Gravenberch and Elliott on his side weren't. — Red (@TaintlessRed) January 10, 2024

? Credit to Conor Bradley he did really well tonight. •? ?Made the most tackles on the pitch (6)

•? ?Won the most duels for #LFC (9)

•? ?Won the most fouls (2)

•? ?Made the second most recoveries for #LFC (6) Cannot fault him at all – put in an excellent… pic.twitter.com/RLyljdqyuX — AnfieldIndex (@AnfieldIndex) January 10, 2024

Bradley and Quansah have come along at the perfect time. Opportunities have arisen and both are taking them and running. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) January 10, 2024

Liverpool’s winning mentality really is shining through…

With so many games and players missing this period is all about winning games. It doesn’t matter how. Keep winning so when players return we are bang in the mix and can put the foot on the accelerator. #LFC. — Si Steers (@sisteers) January 10, 2024

Liverpool have gone 1-0 down in 15 games this season. They've only lost three of those – two meaningless games in the Europa League, one a VAR shambles at Tottenham. It's hard to question the mentality of this team. #LFC ?https://t.co/SG5B5WMCH7 — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) January 10, 2024

“Liverpool are the comeback kings”

– Owen Aphelele Arren Makeleni on Facebook

One of the most impressive things about LFC 2.0 is how quickly the resilience and mentality has been restored. It doesn’t matter who comes in, a top pro or kid, the standards do not slip and the work rate and desire is evident. Klopp is a special manager. — Christiano (@Christian_Dyer) January 10, 2024