Liverpool begin their FA Cup campaign against Arsenal, but Jurgen Klopp has a large number of absences to contend with at the Emirates.

The Reds began 2024 with a dominant 4-2 win over Newcastle, and will now be aiming to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup for the eighth time under Klopp.

Arsenal are no strangers, as the two teams played out a 1-1 draw at Anfield merely two weeks ago – but there are some key figures missing for both sides since the last meeting.

Not only do Liverpool have injuries to consider, but also the Africa Cup of Nations and the Asian Cup, which leaves them a further two senior players short.

With Klopp having offered an update on his squad ahead of the tie, let’s take a look at who is in contention and who is not for Sunday’s clash:

Unfortunately, Dominik Szoboszlai is unavailable for this match after picking up a hamstring injury in the win over Newcastle, with Klopp ruling him out on Sunday and for Wednesday’s semi-final first leg against Fulham.

“Dom is very positive, doesn’t have a lot of pain, but we have to wait a little bit,” Klopp explained on Friday.

Thankfully, that was the only new injury concern, but the Reds are now without both Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo for the foreseeable as they represent their respective nations.

Asked about his parting message for the duo, Klopp joked: “I said, if I wish you good luck, it would be a lie!”

Thankfully, Alexis Mac Allister should be fit to start after returning from a lengthy absence off the bench against Newcastle.

After returning from his loan spell, Nat Phillips could be a notable inclusion. However, Owen Beck is unavailable as he must serve a surprise one-match suspension he brought back with him from Dundee.

But several long-term absentees remain sidelined, including Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip, Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic.

Unfortunately, Ben Doak is still recovering from surgery on a knee injury, he otherwise would have been in contention to feature – especially with Salah now absent from the squad.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Arsenal

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Chambers

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Nunez, Jota, Gakpo, Diaz, Elliott, Gordon