With a final place to secure, Jurgen Klopp will have plenty to consider as his side prepare for their second game in the space of three days – but will we see only one change?

The Reds secured another emphatic win over the weekend to see them roll into a new week with momentum and confidence, which they will need to progress in two domestic cup competitions.

The first of which sees them make the trip to Fulham, where they can book a place in the League Cup final.

Liverpool take with them a one-goal advantage from the first leg, though Klopp and Co. will know the Cottagers will be out to quickly wipe out that lead.

So, with this the second game in three days, how could the Reds line up at Craven Cottage?

Team News

Stepping in for Klopp on press conference duties, Pep Lijnders offered an update on the squad ahead of the trip to the capital:

“No issues” for Curtis Jones, who is fit to start after hamstring scare

Andy Robertson WILL be part of the squad

Wednesday too soon for Trent and Szoboszlai, weekend the target

Tsimikas needs “probably two more weeks” before training return

Liverpool’s XI vs. Fulham

Klopp has yet to make only a single change between games throughout the season so far, but he could be tempted to do so on this occasion with Jones now deemed fit.

With this coined Caoimhin Kelleher‘s competition, he would be the sole inclusion in place of Alisson – the majority of the XI then picks itself, even with Robertson now back in the squad.

The rest of the team would line up as they did at Bournemouth, with Harvey Elliott keeping his place on the right of midfield and Luis Diaz on the right wing.

After the winter break, this side took some time to settle, but they more than looked the part in the second half, and there should be few qualms in allowing them to pick up from where they left off:

Kelleher to replace Alisson in goal

Conor Bradley to remain at right-back, with Joe Gomez on opposite flank

Elliott keeps place ahead of Ryan Gravenberch

Diogo Jota leads the line with Nunez to his left and Diaz to his right

This is how the Reds would shape up:

Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Elliott, Jones; Diaz, Nunez, Jota

On the other hand, there could be a tweak in system to 4-2-3-1, that is accompanied by a total of three changes from back to front.

Jarell Quansah could step in for Ibrahima Konate to ensure the Frenchman is well rested and the threat of injury is minimised – sometimes it is better to think long term.

There is also the option of Klopp looking to play Konate and Virgil van Dijk for one half each, though it being a semi-final may put him off.

Alexis Mac Allister and Jones would make up a double pivot behind an attacking quartet of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo – who would operate as the No. 10 – and Diogo Jota.

Admittedly, that would reduce the options off the bench when it comes to an experience attacking threat, but Liverpool ought to be confident of this team getting the job done:

Quansah takes over from Konate after sitting out last two games

Mac Allister and Jones double-pivot

Gakpo in the No. 10 role with Jota leading the line

This is how the side would look with those changes:

Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Jones; Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez; Jota

It perhaps is a little harsh on Gravenberch that he is not included in either XI, but he will have a role to play on the weekend, as will several players returning from injury.

Liverpool taking a lead with them to Fulham is a major bonus, and they need to ensure they keep the home crowd quiet for as long as possible and force nerves and tension on their side of the pitch.

Klopp’s side have the strength and know-how to get the job done and seal another date with Wembley! Up the Reds!