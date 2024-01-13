Fabio Carvalho and Tyler Morton performed together at the first time of asking, with the latter scoring a fantastic goal on Friday night’s televised game in the Championship.

Tyler Morton has been excelling at Hull since going there on loan in the summer. With 23 appearances already to his name, he has become a fan favourite on Humberside.

Someone else who has made an instant impact is Fabio Carvalho. Just two days after completing his loan switch to Hull, the Portguese got back on track with a solid display, despite the Tigers’ 2-1 loss to Norwich.

Although they lost 2-1, Liverpool’s loanees both played well and Morton capped off his performance with a stunning goal from range on his weaker left foot.

Tyler Morton, take a bow! ? What a strike that is! ? pic.twitter.com/RoC8fULUZM — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 12, 2024

The first half of Morton and Carvalho’s campaigns couldn’t have been more different.

Morton earned a call-up to England’s under-21s and has been notable in his progression from last season’s spell at Blackburn.

Meanwhile, in Germany, Carvalho’s stock went down considerably. He played just 360 minutes for RB Leipzig and the club’s sporting director, Rouven Schroder, this week explained why his loan was terminated early.

“Fabio has a great character but he realised: ‘OK, there’s a competitor here, I have to do more!’,” Schroder told RB Live.

“We noticed that he didn’t want to face the competition.”

On Friday, Carvalho helped restore some of the trust put in his talent, with manager Liam Rosenior deploying him as an attacking midfielder with some freedom.

Though he faded towards the end, the 21-year-old won 10 duels in the first half and completed five dribbles, more than anybody else.

On top of that, he created two chances – hopefully a sign of things to come. Morton also played well, managing five of five accurate passes and scoring brilliantly in injury time, albeit a consolation.

Next up for Hull is a trip to Birmingham City for their FA Cup third round replay.