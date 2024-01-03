Another unsuccessful loan spell has been brought to an end prematurely, with Liverpool defender Rhys Williams recalled having not played a senior minute.

Williams was among 17 Reds players to be sent out on loan over the summer, agreeing a one-year deal with Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen having not made a first-team appearance for Liverpool since 2021.

He had since had loan spells at Swansea and Blackpool, but his latest short-term spell away from Merseyside has been a frustrating one.

Liverpool have confirmed that they have exercised their option to bring back the defender early, with first-team experience non-existent at Aberdeen.

The 22-year-old’s early progress was hampered by a back injury which subsequently spread to his calves, but he has been unable to force his way into the team since his recovery.

Williams hadn’t made a single matchday squad in the Scottish Premiership, and was an unused substitute in all six of Aberdeen’s Europa Conference League group games.

His only appearance for Aberdeen U21s came in their Scottish Challenge Cup loss to Peterhead back in August, and his inactivity has led to him being recalled by Liverpool.

Liverpool’s centre-back options have been depleted following Joel Matip‘s season-ending ACL injury last month that could potentially spell the end of his Anfield career.

Nat Phillips has joined Williams in returning to the club, having also struggled to secure regular minutes in Scotland while on loan at Celtic.

The pair formed an unlikely partnership during a defensive injury crisis in 2020/21, and helped Liverpool secure a Champions League place from what had been a difficult Premier League title defence.

It is unlikely either will be in line for senior minutes at Anfield between now and May, however, with fresh loan moves elsewhere looking to be the more likely option.

The returning defenders will follow Fabio Carvalho and Owen Beck back to the club, with the latter likely to act as a temporary left-back option in the absence of Kostas Tsimikas and Andy Robertson.

Carvalho is expected to go out for another loan spell, having registered just 360 minutes of football on loan at RB Leipzig.