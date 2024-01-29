Liverpool set for USA pre-season tour with 2 high-profile friendlies

Liverpool will finally return to the United States this summer, for what will be the new manager’s first pre-season in charge.

The Reds haven’t visited America since 2019, due to a combination of the pandemic and then contractual agreements requiring visits to Asia for the last two summers under Jurgen Klopp.

It was always, therefore, assumed that America would be back on the calendar for summer 2024, with the club having typically alternated between America and Asia each summer.

Now, the Athletic have reported that Liverpool will play Manchester United and Arsenal as part of their pre-season in the USA.

Last summer six Premier League sides took place in a ‘Premier League Summer Series’ but it is not clear yet if Liverpool’s games will be part of that so-called tournament.

For supporters keen to make plans, unfortunately no dates or locations are yet reported, however Liverpool have a preference for the east coast due to their close ties to Boston via owners Fenway Sports Group.

The Reds’ last tour in the USA, in summer 2019, saw them visit New York, Boston and Indiana.

The last time Liverpool visited the west coast of America was in 2016, in the very early days of Klopp.

This summer will represent the dawn of a new era, with Klopp’s successor in charge.

With the Euros in Germany, the final for which isn’t until July 14, Liverpool are unlikely to have their full squad on any tour of USA.

The norm under Klopp was to have a commercially-driven tour in US or Asia, followed by a football-focussed training camp in Europe, and it will be interesting if the new manager gets similar allowances.

Klopp’s dislike for the commercial aspects of pre-season have always been well known and the manager has pushed back against expanded tours in the past, with FSG conceding to the manager.

Liverpool will also almost certainly host a home friendly at Anfield this summer, having not been able to for the past two summers due to the ongoing expansion of the Anfield Road Stand.

The new season kicks off August 17, so any Anfield friendly would be in the week immediately prior to that.