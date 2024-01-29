Liverpool’s dominant 5-2 win over Norwich was admired by the watching media, on a day full of emotion at Anfield.

The Reds always had the beating on their opponents on Sunday, easing their way into the FA Cup fifth round.

Pre-match, a touching rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone was sung, following news of Jurgen Klopp leaving this summer, before Liverpool produced an excellent showing.

Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez both scored before half-time, while Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch got in on the act in the second half.

Here’s how the media reacted as Liverpool won yet again.

It was a result that never felt in doubt at Anfield…

Ian Ladyman of the Mail touched upon the serene nature of the win:

“It was just another example of Liverpool doing what they do and that, in its own way, serves as the greatest tribute to Klopp and all that he had brought to this great club. “Liverpool ran hard, passed quickly, hustled for possession when they didn’t have it and, eventually, scored five goals when they probably could have scored double.”

There were lots of positives, according to the Independent‘s Richard Jolly, as various key players chipped in:

“Five goals continued Liverpool’s quest for four trophies. There could have been more and an entertainingly chaotic affair felt fitting: there have been many of those in the Klopp years. “His side were relentless, played at pace and amassed 30 shots. Many of the crucial contributions came from some who, between them, summed up much of what has been best about his time. “There was a goal from his biggest buy, in Virgil van Dijk, and one from a catalytic signing, who reached a new level under Klopp, in Diogo Jota. “There were starring roles, too, for Curtis Jones and Conor Bradley; if the Northern Irishman is not the definitive right-back of the Klopp years, one has been integral to his tactics and the newcomer offered ample evidence he could be a valuable deputy to Alexander-Arnold.”

It may have been an emotional day, but Andy Hunter of the Guardian praised the Reds’ professional victory:

“It could so easily have been a wake for the living. “Instead, and much to Jürgen Klopp’s relief, along with his encouragement for what lies ahead, Liverpool commenced the long goodbye to their beloved manager with an emphatic 5-2 defeat of Norwich to preserve their hopes of giving him a quadruple for a leaving present. “Liverpool showed absolutely no signs of a loss of focus, motivation or appetite in their first outing since the shock news that Klopp’s reign will be over at the end of this season. “The Premier League leaders and Carabao Cup finalists eased into the fifth round of the FA Cup, where they will host Watford or Southampton, with a comfortable rout of the Championship visitors.”

Scott Trotter of the Mirror was impressed by how Liverpool are coping without Mohamed Salah:

“There’s no sign of Mohamed Salah at the moment and Liverpool have shown little requirement for him. Nunez was a constant threat around the box and made no mistake to net Liverpool’s second goal with his 22nd goal-involvment of the season. “Much like seven days ago against Bournemouth, Jota joined him on the scoresheet as the duo proved they could lighten the burden on Salah for goals. The Portugal international showed his inclination to find the net as he pounced on Gibson’s error to display his credentials as one of the club’s best finishers once again. “The former Wolves star has now been involved in nine goals in his last 10 Liverpool matches. At 27, he will be coming into his peak, as Klopp continues to show this squad is for now and the future.”

This was a day that again outlined the young talent on show at Liverpool…

On Twitter, Gareth Roberts was feeling positive about the future at Liverpool:

Writes itself that one. James McConnell, 19, Connor Bradley, 20, Jarrell Quansah, 20, Curtis Jones, 22. Signs of a club in a healthy state. — Gareth Roberts (@robbohuyton) January 28, 2024

In fact, even Klopp touched upon the amount of quality in the academy during his post-match press conference:

“There’s still a lot to come. Today Bobby didn’t come on. Trey and Dannsy, Koumas. “The academy is in a good moment.”

Trotter enjoyed what he saw from full debutant James McConnell:

“James McConnell is not the first young star to be tasked with delivering for Liverpool this season. “The 19-year-old had already made brief cameos against Brentford, Toulouse and Union Saint-Gilloise this term and been a regular among first team substitutes but few expected the youngster to start against the Canaries. “The Morpeth-born midfielder wasted little time in making a real impact as he delivered an exact cross for Jones to nod in early in the match. The former Sunderland academy player showed strength on both sides of the ball and was undaunted by the battles he endured in midfield. “Klopp has the first signs of another tool in is armoury, hopefully it wasn’t a serious issue for the youngster as he had to make way late on.”

This season really is threatening to be a special one…

Jolly wonders if Klopp’s final game will be the FA Cup final: