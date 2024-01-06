Roberto Firmino had a 300-strong line awaiting his arrival in Liverpool, with the former Reds talisman back on Merseyside for a special book signing – and he was as brilliant as ever.

With his signature smile in tow, Firmino was back on Merseyside on Friday afternoon, and it did not take long for ‘Si Senor’ to ring out upon his arrival at Waterstones.

That was apt as he was at the book store in the city centre to sign copies of his book, ‘Si Senor: My Liverpool Years’, and This Is Anfield was there to watch it all unfold.

Up to 300 supporters waited in line, one as early as 9am – seven hours before Firmino was to arrive – to meet Bobby and get their copy of his book signed, or an arm as was the case for one fan!

The 32-year-old was all smiles and proudly gave TIA a six times pose for a photo as he waited to greet the long line of excited fans.

“I came down because I’ve followed Liverpool my whole life. There’s not one favourite memory, I’d say every game he played at Anfield [is my favourite] when I’ve been there,” one fan said of Firmino.

His 91st-minute winner against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in 2018 proved a popular choice among fans for their favourite Firmino goal.

The visit to Waterstones came a handful of days after Firmino was in the stands at Anfield to watch his old side convincingly beat Newcastle alongside ex-teammate Fabinho.

Firmino is currently enjoying his winter break after a difficult start to life in Saudi Arabia with Al Ahli, he has not scored since a hat-trick in his first game back in August.

It has led to speculation over his future, with a return to the Premier League mooted – but while he was signing in Liverpool, sadly, we don’t expect that to be for a return to Anfield.