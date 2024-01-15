With the all-action festive period now over, Liverpool’s players are enjoying a rare but well-earned mid-season break as they prepare for what is to come.

When competing on four fronts it is rare that the Reds get the chance to breathe in their pursuit of silverware, but avoiding an FA Cup replay against Arsenal has afforded them that luxury this season.

It means that the squad have been able to spend some time away from training, with travelling, sightseeing and relaxation appearing to be on the agenda for most.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, though, has taken the opportunity to get involved in some modelling, visiting one of the world’s fashion capitals Milan.

Liverpool’s No. 66 attended a Dolce & Gabbana event in Italy and even bumped into David Beckham’s son, Brooklyn, in the process.

Some reception for Trent! pic.twitter.com/9IduhAO9GN — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) January 13, 2024

His outfit has sparked comparisons with Agent J from Men in Black and the bouncers from Phoenix Nights among others, we’ll let you be the judge of how it looks!

Either way, let’s hope we see the vice-skipper back out on the pitch very soon.

Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister has also been doing a spot of globetrotting having spent his break 5,000 miles from Merseyside in Dubai.

The World Cup winner received a cheeky jibe for his eyewear, however, with Kostas Tsimikas commenting: “Leave the sunglasses there hermano!”

Harvey Elliott has enjoyed an impressive first half of the season, and he has spent his time off in Barcelona checking out La Sagrada Familia.

His fellow midfielder Curtis Jones has also been taking in the sights of a famous city, travelling round New York with his long-term girlfriend.

Ibrahima Konate has been combining relaxation time with some gym work in Dubai, while Adrian has grabbed the opportunity to take his family to watch his former club Real Betis.

Last but certainly not least, Jurgen Klopp has joined the likes of Mac Allister and Konate in the United Arab Emirates, but it seems he quickly discovered that Scousers do indeed get everywhere!

Having bumped into a fan shortly after arriving at Dubai airport, the boss is said to have joked: “Bloody hell, the first person I speak to after getting off a plane to Dubai is a Scouser!”

It is nice to see the Reds unwind after a successful first half of 2023/24, they have certainly earned it to this point!

Let’s hope they return from the break ready to kick on and continue to hunt for glory on all four fronts between now and May.