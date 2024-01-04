The transfer window is upon us and so too are the obligatory rumours linking Kylian Mbappe with a move to Liverpool.

The Reds have consistently been touted as a potential destination for the Frenchman in recent years, despite no concrete news of a formal approach from the club.

Mbappe’s undeniable quality and profile mean that only a select few clubs stand any realistic hope of luring him from PSG, but Liverpool open crop up whenever his future is discussed.

Recent reports have once again seen the two parties put together in the same stories, with the forward insisting “I haven’t made up my mind yet” when pushed on plans after his side’s victory over Toulouse in the Trophée des Champions on Wednesday night, quoted by the Evening Standard.

Real Madrid are the other club regularly namechecked when it comes to Mbappe’s next move, with the Spanish giants possessing the financial firepower it would likely take to make any deal happen.

Jurgen Klopp was asked about the situation as recently as the summer, responding that “financial conditions” are the key factor that would prevent the 25-year-old ever coming to Merseyside.

“We laugh about it. I can say that I think he’s a really good player, but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all,” the boss told Sky Germany in July.

“I wouldn’t like to ruin the story now, but as far as I know, there’s nothing to it.”

It is always nice to dream, but Mbappe coming to Anfield is always likely to remain as that unless there is to be a drastic change of circumstances.

He was speculatively linked with a loan move to the Reds by The Sunday Mirror six months ago, with the assertion being that he would return to PSG after a season having turned down an approach from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Mbappe has endured a turbulent relationship with PSG in recent years, with the latest spat leading the Ligue 1 champions to indicate that they would refuse the play the striker this season – an issue which has since been resolved.

Such stories are likely to persist in every transfer window until he eventually makes a switch elsewhere, but we can safely ignore the latest rumours for the time being!