Anfield is set to welcome its biggest crowd in over 70 years against Burnley and the newly-developed stand is looking as good as finished!

Liverpool City Council confirmed on Friday that the stadium had been cleared to increase its capacity to 60,725 for Saturday’s Premier League clash, enabling an extra 2,421 fans to attend the match.

It will be the highest attendance Anfield has seen since 1952, when the Reds defeated Wolves 2-1 in the FA Cup fourth round courtesy of an opening goal from Bob Paisley.

The phased opening of the new Anfield Road End is nearing its conclusion and our latest exclusive drone footage from L4 has shown just how close we are getting to reaching the full 61,000.

The visit of Vincent Kompany’s side will be the first time we get to see the upper tier of the structure fully open, which will hopefully help to inspire a big performance to bounce back from last weekend’s disappointment at Arsenal.

All that is left to complete is the small section in the back left corner of the lower tier as you look at it, at which point the final 275 seats will be made available for use.

Finishing touches and final details are still being applied both internally and externally, but the project will appear all but finished to those attending this weekend.

An underground fan zone is set to be installed as part of the last steps, but that will come when the remainder of the building work has been concluded.

Saturday promises to be another big moment in the context of the title race, and it is coupled with another major milestone in the process of expanding Anfield.

Let’s hope the Reds do the business on the pitch and the additional 2,421 get to witness us take all three points home this weekend!