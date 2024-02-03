★ PREMIUM
3 injury updates and latest on new Liverpool manager – Latest LFC News

There have been updates from several journalists on Liverpool’s injuries, as well as hints on the club’s search for a new manager.

 

No Klopp ‘lite’ for Liverpool

While we are still none the wiser as to who will take over from Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season, we do know how the club plan to recruit a new manager.

Journalist Melissa Reddy has said on Sky Sports that the Reds “are not interested in a ‘lite’ version” of Jurgen Klopp, but “whoever succeeds the German needs to connect with the supporters, the city and the spirit of the club.”

The main contender at the moment is Xabi Alonso, whom Klopp recently described as a “stand-out” young coach.

However, reporter Raphael Honigstein has written in the Athletic that “Bayern Munich are targeting a move for Xabi Alonso, should Thomas Tuchel be sacked as head coach.”

Alonso’s thinking will be on the next Bundesliga game, though, with his Bayer Leverkusen team eight points clear of Bayern with 12 games left.

The injury updates

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 7, 2024: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • In the Times, Paul Joyce reports “it remains to be seen whether Alisson will be back before the international break” – worse than expected

 

3 things today

2WHRFPC West Ham United manager David Moyes (right) and technical director Tim Steidten before the Premier League match at the London Stadium. Picture date: Sunday February 11, 2024.

  • Ex-Egypt goalkeeper Ahmed Shobair has claimed Mo Salah could miss the Luton match due to aggravating his injury – nobody else has reported this
  • The Liverpool-linked West Ham sporting director, Tim Steidten, “is frustrated with the way that West Ham operate and feels that he has not been given enough power,” sources told the Guardian
  • Asked about Xabi Alonso and the Liverpool job, Rafa Benitez has said “teams have to choose not what is trending on social media”

 

The weekend’s other Liverpool results

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 1, 2023: Liverpool's substitute Try Nyoni during the Premier League 2 Division 1 match between Crystal Palace FC Under-21's and Liverpool FC Under-21's at the Crystal Palace Training Ground . (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool Women beat Brighton 1-0 to edge closer to Man United in fourth – Ceri Holland scored and was sent off on the south coast

  • Liverpool U21s claimed an away 2-1 win as they beat Newcastle, thanks to goals from Trey Nyoni and Kaide Gordon – Klopp may need them next week given the injury situation

  • A very youthful under-18 team lost 2-1 to Man City despite a bout of late pressure on the visitor’s goal

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 9, 2023: Crystal Palace's manager Roy Hodgson before the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Roy Hodgson has stepped down as Crystal Palace manager “so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager,” he said

  • Ex-Liverpool Academy coach Michael Beale has been sacked by Sunderland after just 12 games in charge

 

Tweet of the day & match of the night

It really is a wonder how Man United seem to perennially stay in sixth place.

Match of the night is Everton vs. Crystal Palace. The match kicks off at 8pm (GMT) and is on Sky Sports Premier League.

As an alternative, Liverpool managerial candidate Ruben Amorim’s Sporting team travel to Moreirense at 9pm, live on Triller TV+.

