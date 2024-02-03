There have been updates from several journalists on Liverpool’s injuries, as well as hints on the club’s search for a new manager.

No Klopp ‘lite’ for Liverpool

While we are still none the wiser as to who will take over from Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season, we do know how the club plan to recruit a new manager.

Journalist Melissa Reddy has said on Sky Sports that the Reds “are not interested in a ‘lite’ version” of Jurgen Klopp, but “whoever succeeds the German needs to connect with the supporters, the city and the spirit of the club.”

The main contender at the moment is Xabi Alonso, whom Klopp recently described as a “stand-out” young coach.

However, reporter Raphael Honigstein has written in the Athletic that “Bayern Munich are targeting a move for Xabi Alonso, should Thomas Tuchel be sacked as head coach.”

Alonso’s thinking will be on the next Bundesliga game, though, with his Bayer Leverkusen team eight points clear of Bayern with 12 games left.

The injury updates

In the Times, Paul Joyce reports “it remains to be seen whether Alisson will be back before the international break” – worse than expected

Diogo Jota will also miss the final, and likely much longer, according to Portuguese outlet Record – read our report here

3 things today

Ex-Egypt goalkeeper Ahmed Shobair has claimed Mo Salah could miss the Luton match due to aggravating his injury – nobody else has reported this

The Liverpool-linked West Ham sporting director, Tim Steidten, “is frustrated with the way that West Ham operate and feels that he has not been given enough power,” sources told the Guardian

Asked about Xabi Alonso and the Liverpool job, Rafa Benitez has said “teams have to choose not what is trending on social media”

The weekend’s other Liverpool results

Liverpool Women beat Brighton 1-0 to edge closer to Man United in fourth – Ceri Holland scored and was sent off on the south coast

Liverpool U21s claimed an away 2-1 win as they beat Newcastle, thanks to goals from Trey Nyoni and Kaide Gordon – Klopp may need them next week given the injury situation

A very youthful under-18 team lost 2-1 to Man City despite a bout of late pressure on the visitor’s goal

Latest chat from elsewhere

Roy Hodgson has stepped down as Crystal Palace manager “so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager,” he said

The Times that Man United have been quoted £15 million by Newcastle for sporting director Dan Ashworth report

Ex-Liverpool Academy coach Michael Beale has been sacked by Sunderland after just 12 games in charge

Tweet of the day & match of the night

It really is a wonder how Man United seem to perennially stay in sixth place.

Man Utd just faced 20 shots in a Premier League game for the eighth time this season. Liverpool have faced 20 shots twice since Klopp was appointed in 2015. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) February 18, 2024

Match of the night is Everton vs. Crystal Palace. The match kicks off at 8pm (GMT) and is on Sky Sports Premier League.

As an alternative, Liverpool managerial candidate Ruben Amorim’s Sporting team travel to Moreirense at 9pm, live on Triller TV+.