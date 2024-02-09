Jurgen Klopp is open to the idea of pairing Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo in midfield following the latter’s return from the Asian Cup.

So far this season, Endo has effectively served as Mac Allister’s backup in the holding role, replacing him in cup competitions and during injury absences.

But the latter’s ability to play in a more advanced role has fuelled talk of them potentially being paired in the week’s ahead.

And Klopp has not ruled out using them in combination as he deals with the absences of Dominik Szoboszlai and Thiago.

He said: “He did extremely well in the six so we will see how we sort that.

“We need them all, and of course Macca and Wataru can play together as well; they all can play together, it’s not a problem.

“We just have to make sure that we try to bring them together in the right moment, so let’s see.”

Endo was in fine form prior to reporting for international duty, with his efforts across eight successive starts in the absence of an injured Mac Allister serving to win over Liverpool fans.

Klopp has been understandably delighted with the manner in which his side has coped without a player who had perhaps surprisingly emerged as a key figure before departing.

He continued: “We came through that period without him pretty well, that was pretty impressive.

“Wataru was, before he left, really super influential. He gave us opportunities in a lot of moment to really involve a lot of offensive players because his protection was just exceptional, the playing side of the game as well.

“He looks good since he’s back.”