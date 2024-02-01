★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, October 5, 2023: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during the UEFA Europa League Group E matchday 2 game between Liverpool FC and Union SG at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Alexis Mac Allister has “found himself” and fans convinced he’s now “owning” No. 6 role

Alexis Mac Allister saw another Red dominate the headlines after the Chelsea win, but he was monstrous in his own right, and fans were right to recognise his midfield dominance.

No Liverpool player put a foot wrong in the 4-1 win over Chelsea, the Argentine included after 95 touches – the most of any Red – and a passing accuracy of 90 percent, his composure on full display.

Not to mention, Mac Allister, as per FotMob, created one chance, made 10 passes into the final third, won six of his eight tackles and won 11 of the 19 duels he contested.

No player won more duels or made more tackles than the 25-year-old, who was instrumental in his No. 6 role against a Chelsea side boasting players with price-tags over a hundred million.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 31, 2024: Liverpool's Conor Bradley (L) celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool’s No. 10 has often been under the microscope in the deep-lying role but he’s always had the backing of Jurgen Klopp, who has often described his man as “an outstanding six.”

He’s needed time to settle into the role, like any new signing, but his performance against Chelsea was rightly noticed and lauded by fans:

https://x.com/LeosGoalss/status/1752790097580134798?s=20

Mac Allister did give fans a scare by, again, going to ground in obvious discomfort late in the match, but the manager did allay fears of another injury layoff.

“Macca [was just] knee on knee,” Klopp told reporters after the 4-1 win. “Nothing major, nobody [from the medical staff] told me that yet.”

Let’s hope nothing changes in that regard and that he is ready to take on Arsenal on Sunday, he will be needed.

