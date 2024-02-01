Alexis Mac Allister saw another Red dominate the headlines after the Chelsea win, but he was monstrous in his own right, and fans were right to recognise his midfield dominance.

No Liverpool player put a foot wrong in the 4-1 win over Chelsea, the Argentine included after 95 touches – the most of any Red – and a passing accuracy of 90 percent, his composure on full display.

Not to mention, Mac Allister, as per FotMob, created one chance, made 10 passes into the final third, won six of his eight tackles and won 11 of the 19 duels he contested.

No player won more duels or made more tackles than the 25-year-old, who was instrumental in his No. 6 role against a Chelsea side boasting players with price-tags over a hundred million.

Liverpool’s No. 10 has often been under the microscope in the deep-lying role but he’s always had the backing of Jurgen Klopp, who has often described his man as “an outstanding six.”

He’s needed time to settle into the role, like any new signing, but his performance against Chelsea was rightly noticed and lauded by fans:

Had enormous doubts over MacAllister in that six position, and he took a while to get to grips with it. Now that he has – fuck me, he's good. Starting to dominate midfields and run sides ragged. Sacrifices his attacking intent a tad, but needs must. He's owning it now. — Jimmy Hell (@SeeingRedv2) January 31, 2024

How good was Alexis Mac Allister last night, by the way! So good on the ball, keeping it ticking over but also taking risks, but also never stopped pressing and tackling off it. Another injury absence for him would be a massive blow. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) February 1, 2024

That Mac Allister performance against £200m worth of midfield pic.twitter.com/qF8v1vtDzr — Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) January 31, 2024

Most tackles made by a Liverpool player in a Premier League game in the last three seasons: ? 9 – Alexis Mac Allister vs. Bournemouth (2024)

? 8 – Alexis Mac Allister vs. Chelsea (2024) And he won 25 duels across those two matches. ? pic.twitter.com/gLDBv0nkEH — Squawka (@Squawka) January 31, 2024

Klopp simply couldn’t let go of Mac Allister at the end — expressing relief and pure appreciation of ‘Macca’s Masterclass’. Awe-inspiring on the ball with heart-throbbing tenacity off it — He has put an end to the earlier cries for a João Palhinha type — we have Macca and he’s… pic.twitter.com/3IrXMWnk2g — AsimLFC (@asim_lfc) January 31, 2024

Alexis Mac Allister is everything I’ve wanted in a Liverpool midfielder and then some. £35m. Absolute steal. One of the best midfielders in the Premier League. Only Thiago, Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne can talk to him. pic.twitter.com/OZpaLDNYxb — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) January 31, 2024

Mac Allister, though. Holy shit, he's some player, that lad. Since we've progressed as a team & got a better understanding, he's been brilliant as a 6. — Kevin (@emptyMINDZ) January 31, 2024

Early on I thought while Mac Allister looked good on ball he seemed slow. The lad has the speed in his head. Absolute class again. #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) January 31, 2024

Alexis Mac Allister for Liverpool vs. Chelsea: ? Most touches (95)

? Most accurate passes (64)

? Most duels won (11)

? Most final third entries (11)

? Most tackles (8) Showing his class in a Liverpool shirt. #LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/yOROGF586d — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 31, 2024

Klopp's reaction when MacAllister went down late on last night says it all about how important he is to this side. One of those players who completely goes under the radar but is so influential in making the team tick. His work in the middle is absolutely unbelievable at times. — LFC-Andy (@YNWAANDY28) February 1, 2024

Macca again. Wonderful, tenacious & a passing masterclass in the six. A hybrid version of Alonso & Mascherano. Lovely to watch pic.twitter.com/mfIEvwqmnD — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) January 31, 2024

Something clicked with Macca a few games ago, he absolutely gets that role now, what a player — Ricky (@RickyMann4) January 31, 2024

Mac Allister did give fans a scare by, again, going to ground in obvious discomfort late in the match, but the manager did allay fears of another injury layoff.

“Macca [was just] knee on knee,” Klopp told reporters after the 4-1 win. “Nothing major, nobody [from the medical staff] told me that yet.”

Let’s hope nothing changes in that regard and that he is ready to take on Arsenal on Sunday, he will be needed.