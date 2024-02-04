Diogo Jota comes up against his favourite foe in Arsenal this evening, with the opportunity to hit an impressive milestone of goals since moving to England.

Jota requires two goals to record 100 in his career for English clubs – he has 54 for Liverpool and 44 for Wolves.

Eight of those 98 goals so far have come against Arsenal, including one on his Premier League debut for Liverpool in September 2020.

Since joining Liverpool, the Portuguese has scored seven goals in his 599 minutes of action vs. Arsenal – against no other club has he managed more, with Leicester next with five.

Along with his two assists, that is an average of a goal contribution every 66.6 minutes.

Game of two halves

Liverpool and Arsenal have the two best defences in the top flight this season. Liverpool have conceded 19 goals, Arsenal 21.

Arsenal have conceded fewer first-half goals than any top-flight team in the league this season – nine.

But Liverpool have scored more league goals from the 76th minute onwards than any other top-flight team (20).

They have also scored more second-half goals than any other team, with 32. Arsenal and Man City are next with 28 and Tottenham had 27 going into this round of fixtures.

Liverpool have conceded fewer second-half goals than any other Premier League team this season (eight). Next are Arsenal with 12.

Klopp’s last dance

This will be Jurgen Klopp’s final game at the Emirates as Liverpool boss. He has won five of his previous nine visits in all games, with two draws and two defeats.

Klopp has lost two of his 16 league clashes with the Gunners, with nine victories and five draws.

This evening’s referee

Anthony Taylor last reffed Liverpool in their win over Newcastle on New Year’s Day.

Has issued 83 yellow cards and two reds in 16 Premier League games this season.

This season’s scorers

Arsenal: Saka 10, Jesus 8, Odegaard 7, Trossard 7, Martinelli 6, Nketiah 6, Havertz 5, Gabriel 3, Rice 3, Jorginho 1, Nelson 1, Saliba 1, Tomiyasu 1, Vieira 1, White 1, Zinchenko 1, own goals 1

Liverpool: Salah 18, Jota 13, Nunez 11, Gakpo 9, Diaz 8, Jones 5, Szoboszlai 5, own goals 5, Gravenberch 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Endo 2, Van Dijk 2, Bradley 1, Elliott 1, Mac Allister 1, Quansah 1, Robertson 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).