Jurgen Klopp has all-but said that Dominik Szoboszlai will miss the League Cup final through injury, with Trent Alexander-Arnold also confirmed as absent for it.
Klopp wasn’t optimistic when asked about Alexander-Arnold and Szoboszlai’s injury set-backs.
The Hungarian missed three of Liverpool’s last four Premier League matches due to a hamstring injury, and he is set to miss more, having aggravated the problem.
On Szoboszlai’s injury, Klopp said his return “will be around that time (the final, and Trent maybe a week or two longer.”
After adding that the situations is “not great,” the boss said: “not sure Dom has a chance for the final, maybe. Trent will probably be after.”
His likely absence from the final will come as a blow to Liverpool, especially with his athleticism key on the large Wembley pitch.
Matches Szoboszlai could miss:
- Brentford (A) – Premier League – February 17
- Luton (H) – Premier League – February 21
- Chelsea (N) – Carabao Cup Final – February 25
- Southampton (H) – FA Cup 5th Round – February 28
Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold will also be absent.
Having missed both legs of the League Cup semi-finals, as well as Liverpool’s win against Bournemouth in the Premier League, Alexander-Arnold was beginning to find his feet again after injury.
That was until he was forced off against Burnley, due to a knee problem, that meant Harvey Elliott came off the bench and Curtis Jones played right-back.
Some suggested that it was the result of bringing the No. 66 back from his knee problem too quickly. However, he did appear to get his studs caught in the pitch at one point last weekend, and Klopp insisted he was fit for the match.
He will now miss the match at Brentford, as well as Liverpool’s home game against Luton and the League Cup final.
After that, he could also miss the FA Cup fifth round match and the Reds’ trip to Nottingham Forest, before a crucial match against Man City on March 10.
