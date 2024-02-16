Jurgen Klopp has all-but said that Dominik Szoboszlai will miss the League Cup final through injury, with Trent Alexander-Arnold also confirmed as absent for it.

Klopp wasn’t optimistic when asked about Alexander-Arnold and Szoboszlai’s injury set-backs.

The Hungarian missed three of Liverpool’s last four Premier League matches due to a hamstring injury, and he is set to miss more, having aggravated the problem.

On Szoboszlai’s injury, Klopp said his return “will be around that time (the final, and Trent maybe a week or two longer.”

After adding that the situations is “not great,” the boss said: “not sure Dom has a chance for the final, maybe. Trent will probably be after.”

His likely absence from the final will come as a blow to Liverpool, especially with his athleticism key on the large Wembley pitch.

Matches Szoboszlai could miss: