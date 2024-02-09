There are genuine concerns that Thiago has now played his last game for Liverpool, with his new hamstring injury described as “pretty serious.”

Thiago returned to the pitch on Sunday, after nine months due to hip surgery, but is now sidelined again.

The 32-year-old’s new blow was widely reported on Thursday, coming as a major setback after playing just five minutes of normal time against Arsenal.

At the time, no details regarding Thiago‘s injury were known, aside from it being an unspecified muscle issue.

Now, Liverpool journalist Neil Jones has provided an update, with the injury to his hamstring and viewed as “pretty serious.”

Though the mechanics of the muscles in the legs may mean it is a related issue, it is not a recurrence of the hip trouble that required corrective surgery back in April.

Jones adds on Substack that it is “bad enough to cast doubt as to whether the former Bayern Munich man may have played his last game for Liverpool.”

This comes with Thiago‘s contract set to expire at the end of the season, and with no indication that he will be offered an extension.

Thiago has played just 98 times since his £25 million move from Bayern in 2020, with statistician Andrew Beasley noting that he has missed the exact same number of games with various injuries.

His return was expected to see him utilised as a luxury player within the squad, rather than a key starter, with Jurgen Klopp having revamped his midfield over the summer.

But now the likelihood is that Liverpool will move on without their No. 6, before a summer that could see him leave at the same time as Klopp himself.