★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
CARABAO CUP FINAL

MATCHDAY PROGRAMME

SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Frank on Liverpool job & teenage midfielder linked – Latest LFC News

Wednesday’s news includes a word from a new managerial candidate, rumoured interest in a midfield prospect and plenty more!

 

Frank responds to question about replacing Klopp

LONDON, ENGLAND - Monday, January 2, 2023: Brentford's manager Thomas Frank celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at the Brentford Community Stadium. Brentford won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Thomas Frank has been quizzed on the prospect of replacing Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, and his response was a pretty open one.

The Brentford boss has been named among some of the favourites to take over at Liverpool this summer, having enjoyed a successful spell at the Gtech Community Stadium so far.

He was asked for his thoughts on the upcoming vacancy, and while he admitted he has “ambitions” for his career, he kept his cards fairly close to his chest.

“Yeah, I keep up with things and have seen that Xavi and Klopp are leaving,” the Brentford manager told Danish outlet Tipsbladet.

“Regarding myself, I’m insanely happy to be here. I’ve said that before. I have the opportunity to pursue many of my ambitions.

“Like everyone else, I also have ambitions, but it’s hard to say exactly what they are.

“I understand that we need some good performances and to win some football matches, and that’s my main focus right now.”

 

3 things today: Teenage midfielder interest & more Salah nonsense

Egypt's injured player Mohamed Salah watches his team mates warm up before the African Cup of Nations Group B soccer match between Cape Verde and Egypt at the Felix Houphouet Boigny stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

  • Liverpool are said to be one of a host of European clubs interested in 16-year-old Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg
  • Egypt’s new manager recently criticised Mohamed Salah for returning to Liverpool for treatment, it’s all getting a bit strange now

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 21, 2023: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk (L) and Dominik Szoboszlai (R) await the decision of a VAR penalty during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 243rd Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • The Merseyside derby at Goodison could be moved to the final week of the season, maybe we could relegate them ourselves!

  • Mauricio Pochettino has been having a little moan about the media scrutiny he’s been getting compared to Klopp, we wonder why!

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Bradley hadn’t made a single Premier League appearance before January and has now been nominated for the PFA Player of the Month award.

You love to see it!

Chelsea travel to Aston Villa looking to book their place in the FA Cup fifth round, with the game getting underway at 8pm (GMT).

Given Pochettino’s recent comments, we’ll have to remember to all be nice to him if they lose!

ITV1 is the place to be for that one if you want to tune in.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024