Wednesday’s news includes a word from a new managerial candidate, rumoured interest in a midfield prospect and plenty more!

Frank responds to question about replacing Klopp

Thomas Frank has been quizzed on the prospect of replacing Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, and his response was a pretty open one.

The Brentford boss has been named among some of the favourites to take over at Liverpool this summer, having enjoyed a successful spell at the Gtech Community Stadium so far.

He was asked for his thoughts on the upcoming vacancy, and while he admitted he has “ambitions” for his career, he kept his cards fairly close to his chest.

“Yeah, I keep up with things and have seen that Xavi and Klopp are leaving,” the Brentford manager told Danish outlet Tipsbladet.

“Regarding myself, I’m insanely happy to be here. I’ve said that before. I have the opportunity to pursue many of my ambitions.

“Like everyone else, I also have ambitions, but it’s hard to say exactly what they are.

“I understand that we need some good performances and to win some football matches, and that’s my main focus right now.”

3 things today: Teenage midfielder interest & more Salah nonsense

Liverpool are said to be one of a host of European clubs interested in 16-year-old Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg

Egypt’s new manager recently criticised Mohamed Salah for returning to Liverpool for treatment, it’s all getting a bit strange now

Old training footage of Conor Bradley has shown just how dedicated he has been since a young age, it’s paying off now!

Latest Liverpool FC news

The Merseyside derby at Goodison could be moved to the final week of the season, maybe we could relegate them ourselves!

Kevin De Bruyne has named the five clubs he believes are in the running for the Premier League, agree?

Mauricio Pochettino has been having a little moan about the media scrutiny he’s been getting compared to Klopp, we wonder why!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Bradley hadn’t made a single Premier League appearance before January and has now been nominated for the PFA Player of the Month award.

You love to see it!

Conor Bradley and Diogo Jota have been shortlisted for @PFA Premier League Fans' Player of the Month for January ? Vote here ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 7, 2024

Chelsea travel to Aston Villa looking to book their place in the FA Cup fifth round, with the game getting underway at 8pm (GMT).

Given Pochettino’s recent comments, we’ll have to remember to all be nice to him if they lose!

ITV1 is the place to be for that one if you want to tune in.