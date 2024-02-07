Footage has emerged of Conor Bradley training as a youngster and demonstrating that he has always had the desire required to get to the top.

The right-back has announced himself at senior level in recent weeks, deputising brilliantly for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He has recorded a goal and five assists in his six outings since the turn of the year, grabbing the headlines with a man-of-the-match performance in last week’s 4-1 victory at home to Chelsea.

The tragic passing of his father meant he didn’t travel with the squad to face Arsenal at the weekend, but a new clip has shown the attitude that has got him to where he is today.

Bradley’s former personal trainer, Michael Penrose, posted a video on Instagram of the 20-year-old being put through his paces as a younger boy.

The caption read: “Anyone that worked with Conor in his younger years knew he had something special!

“But that didn’t stop him always wanting to be better.

“At 12 years old he was stepping off the school bus in the evenings during my time at @physiofit_castlederg, whatever time he had spare outside of his Football, GAA & Athletic commitments he worked on the small things to get to the next level.

“He had a dream and you could see the desire to make that happen. @conorbradley.03 was a pleasure to train. Anything I asked – he did it, which I’m sure any football coaches would agree with.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to see this local lad on our doorstep make it, in the top league in the world.

“Let’s get behind him!? We have an inspiration for every young kid in Aghyaran, Killen, Castlederg & further afield.”

It has been a swift rise to the limelight for the youngster, but the reality is that the work to get there began years ago.

Bradley enjoyed a successful loan spell at Bolton during the 2022/23 season, making an impressive 53 appearances in all competitions while racking up seven goals and six assists from right-back.

He will be hoping to continue on his current trajectory and push for an increased role in the side, having looked undroppable during his last appearance.

Alexander-Arnold remains in his way in his favoured position, but with the Reds fighting on all four fronts, there will no doubt be plenty more opportunities between now and May.