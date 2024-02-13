With Liverpool’s current trajectory they will not need to rely on the possibility of an extra Champions League spot, but they could play a key role in securing it for the Premier League.

With Europe’s premier competition expanding from 2024/25 onwards to cater for 36 teams, there are extra spots to award across European leagues.

When it comes to the Premier League possibly seeing five teams qualify for the Champions League, it will be based on this season’s European competition results.

Currently, Italy and Germany have more coefficient points than English clubs and it, therefore, places an emphasis on Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton and Aston Villa progressing in their respective knockouts.

There is no definitive formula for how the Premier League can secure the fifth spot, but Liverpool could prove instrumental should they go all the way in the Europa League.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have qualified for the last 16 and as a seeded team, they will have home advantage for the second leg as they look to move one round closer to the final.

Of course, Liverpool’s success could then benefit any one of Tottenham, Aston Villa, Man United or Newcastle should they finish the season in fifth.

So depending on how you view that fifth spot, you may have extra desire to see others fall where the Reds do not in Europe for the remainder of the season.

Currently, Liverpool are the bookie’s favourites to lift the Europa League trophy ahead of Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, while City are favourites to defend their Champions League title.

The new Champions League format will see clubs play eight matches in the initial ‘league’ stage – half at home and half away – the teams will be drawn from four different seeding pots.

In total, there are four groups of nine and the top eight across all the ‘leagues’ will automatically qualify for the last 16, while teams in ninth to 24th will go into a play-off round.

Essentially, there are a lot more games for the players to play!