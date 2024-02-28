A boyhood Red playing only his third game and scoring twice in front of the Kop, it’s no wonder it didn’t “feel real” to Jayden Danns.

At a time when Liverpool’s absences could make a competitive XI, the belief and mood in the club has arguably never been better.

It is thanks to the likes of Danns for coming in and making an impact, helping to keep the victories rolling on in the absence of some huge names.

The 18-year-old was one of two first-time goalscorers for Liverpool against Southampton, joining fellow Scouser and teenager Lewis Koumas to help lead Klopp’s side to an FA Cup quarter-final.

There are few things better than seeing an academy product live out their dream, and Danns could hardly contain his excitement for what transpired in his 27-minute outing.

“It’s a dream come true, I’ve supported the club since birth so to come on and score at the Kop end was unreal, it doesn’t feel real to me, it feels like I’m in a movie,” Danns told ITV after the win.

"I just went sliding, I lost all composure" ? Goalscorer Jayden Danns & Harvey Elliott chat to @gabrielclarke05 after another impressive Liverpool victory ?#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/WOJ1fcsuZG — ITV Football (@itvfootball) February 28, 2024

“I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight!

“It was this lad [Elliott] who slipped me in, I just seen him and thought he’s got the vision and the ‘keeper came close, so you just have to dink it.

“The second one was pure joy, I didn’t think it would come to me. I was happy with one, but when two come I just went sliding. I lost all composure.

“[My dad, Neil] said last time when I made my debut he was crying so I don’t know what he’s going to be doing now.

“He’s in the stands watching and so is my mum, brother, sister and nan. It’s unbelievable.”

Unbelievable is certainly one word for it!

He’s living out his childhood dream and that of so many others, his joy is simply contagious.

A League Cup winners’ medal on Sunday and his first two goals for Liverpool on Wednesday, not bad, eh!