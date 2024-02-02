Jurgen Klopp has sent a galvanising message ahead of one of the biggest games of the season, imploring Liverpool to “buckle up” as they “dig deep” and “go for it.”

Considering English is not Klopp’s native language, he has always had an incredible ability to choose the right words for the right moment, and this time was no different.

Liverpool currently sit at the top of the table, five points clear of Arsenal and Man City – though the latter have played one game less – and Sunday presents a big opportunity in the context of the season.

That’s not lost on Klopp, not that he could forget after being peppered with questions in his pre-match press conference.

And the manager was emphatic on what he wants and what is required from all involved at Liverpool from now until the end of the season.

“Not for all the years since I’m here, but we had it in a few years, when we were in a good position we always had this where everybody wants to write a book about an individual player.

“‘This is fantastic and this is fantastic’. They (the players) are all good, they are all really, really good. That’s why we are, in this moment in time, top of the table.

“This is the best league in the world and we are top of the table, what does that say?

“Are there any bad players in this team? Nah!

“The job is not to reflect on what they did, or how fantastic they are, good looking on top of that, and all these kinds of things.

“It’s really about us digging deep into the season, keep going, hold your breath, buckle up and go for it.

“That’s what we are here for with these fantastic players.

“For the moment, the basis is good. Still to be extended, make sure we are in a good position for the run-in and then we will see.”

He also noted during his press conference that: “We will try to make it as hard as somehow possible for everyone who wants to finish this season above us, let’s see if we can do that.”