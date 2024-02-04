With Conor Bradley missing Liverpool’s trip to Arsenal following the sad passing of his father, Joe, Jurgen Klopp has told the youngster to “take time” out.

Bradley made headlines on Wednesday night for a stunning individual display as the Reds beat Chelsea 4-1, but he is not involved for the next fixture.

The youngster has instead returned to Northern Ireland after the death of his father on Saturday morning.

Joe Bradley passed away following a long illness, days after hearing his son’s name sung around Anfield as Liverpool supporters welcomed a new favourite.

It was no surprise that Bradley failed to travel to north London for Sunday’s clash with Arsenal, and speaking to Sky Sports before kickoff, Klopp gave his support to the 20-year-old.

“All of us pretty much tried to [support him] immediately,” the manager said.

“I think the best place for him to be is now around the family, that’s where we sent him immediately, where he went immediately.

“Very sad news and really not a lot more to say about it.

“I told him take your time, as much as you need, that’s clear, and then we will see what the next days bring.

“But he is where he has to be now, with his family.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold has replaced Bradley in the starting lineup at the Emirates, with Klopp making three changes as Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo also come in.

In a desperately sad time for the young player, Liverpool are rightly rallying in their support.

You’ll Never Walk Alone, Conor.