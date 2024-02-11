Xabi Alonso’s future is in the spotlight amid Liverpool’s search for Jurgen Klopp‘s successor, but Bayer Leverkusen’s sporting director is “sure” the Spaniard will remain in Germany.

Alonso has seen his credentials continue to be bolstered as he pushes his Leverkusen team towards the Bundesliga title – for what it’s worth, the last manager to beat Bayern to the trophy was Jurgen Klopp.

On Saturday, the ex-Red saw his side move five points clear the top of the Bundesliga after a dominant 3-0 win over Bayern Munich, leaving many to sing his praises.

From a Liverpool perspective, it was another encouraging sign for a manager who remains at the forefront when it comes to possible Klopp successors.

However, Leverkusen’s sporting director, Simon Rolfes, has made attempts to diffuse any speculation over his manager’s future, saying he is “sure” Alonso will remain with the club.

“Yes I’m sure,” Rolfes told SPORT1 when asked if Alonso would remain at the club beyond this season.

“One [of the reasons] is the contracts. The other thing is how comfortable he feels, the family, himself and that he knows what he has in the club.

“He also has a very good team, we will have a very good perspective next year and there is no change in the team,” said the managing director, listing the sporting aspects and the feel-good factor.

“We will definitely have a top team available next year. These are all points that, in addition to contracts, coaches like Xabi but also players who arouse interest from other clubs often stay with us.”

Far from a surprising response when the manager leading a title charge is linked with another club, more so when it is one he holds dears to his heart.

Alonso, is contracted to Leverkusen until 2026, but a contract clause that would allow him to leave for Anfield has been dismissed, though there are suggestions a less formal agreement exists.

Needless to say, though, the German club will not be letting Alonso leave without a fight and you wouldn’t expect anything less – but Liverpool may not prove so easy to turn away!