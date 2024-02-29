Another Xabi Alonso to Liverpool update has emerged, while a Premier League star has been linked with a move to Anfield this summer.

Liverpool claimed to have ‘submitted Alonso request’

It is no secret that Alonso is the front-runner to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager this summer, but he isn’t the only candidate.

According to Bild, the Reds have requested to speak to the Spaniard about taking the job, seeing him as the right man to come in.

The report does state that Leverkusen are in no panic about the situation, with interest in their brilliant young manager only natural.

Likely Everton fixture date revealed

Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Southampton has set up a mouthwatering FA Cup quarter-final clash with Man United at Old Trafford next month.

Their progression to the last eight means that their Premier League trip to Everton will now have to be moved, however, having initially been scheduled for March 17.

The clash at Goodison Park could now take place on either April 23 or 24, assuming Liverpool are in the semi-finals of both the Europa League and FA Cup.

The possibility of the game being moved to the final midweek of the season also isn’t ruled out, meaning the Reds could even be in a situation where they win the title at Goodison!

Liverpool ‘eyeing’ Pedro Neto move

Liverpool could look to further strengthen their attack in the summer transfer window, especially if Mohamed Salah leaves, which remains unclear.

Speaking on Caught Offside, journalist Fabrizio Romano has talked up the Reds’ chances of making a move for Wolves winger Pedro Neto:

“I would also keep a close eye on Liverpool – let’s see who’s going to be their manager, let’s see who’s going to be their director and what kind of strategy they will have. B “But Pedro Neto has also been scouted by Liverpool in recent months and years.”

The Portuguese is enjoying an excellent season for Wolves, registering nine assists in 17 Premier League appearances, and it is easy to see him shining at Anfield with his pace and end product.

4 things today

Liverpool have announced record commercial revenues, as the club continues to go from strength to strength on and off the pitch.

Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool supporters to stop telling Joe Gomez to ‘shooot’. Well said, Jurgen.

VAR ‘expert’ explains why Man United goal was given but Van Dijk goal ruled out

Latest chat from elsewhere

Paul Pogba has received a four-year ban from football for failing a drugs test back in August

Cristiano Ronaldo has been given a one-match suspension for “provoking fans” after a Lionel Messi jibe from supporters (BBC)

Man United manager Erik ten Hag has demanded an apology from Fulham over a TikTok video mocking Bruno Fernandes. Try not to laugh!

Video of the day and match of the night

Jayden Danns produced a memorable cameo against Southampton and the club’s official X account shared great footage of his celebration in front of the Kop:

Danns at the double ? That celebration ??? pic.twitter.com/JJamviih4N — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 29, 2024

Match of the night is Sporting vs. Benfica, with rumoured Liverpool target Ruben Amorim’s side in action in the Portuguese Cup.

It is the first leg of the semi-final tie, as Amorim looks to add to the Primeira Liga title and three Portuguese League Cups he has already won as a manager.

Athletic Bilbao vs. Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Cup is also a big game.