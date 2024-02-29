Liverpool FC have published their financial accounts for the 2022/23 season, reporting a pre-tax loss of £9 million.

Overall revenue has remained at the £594 million figure seen in last year’s accounts, but the £7.5 million profit posted on that occasion has been swallowed up by a poor season on the pitch.

Liverpool’s early exits from the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup resulted in a £7 million drop in matchday revenue to £80 million.

The loss of knockout games in each of those competitions also meant media revenue fell by £19 million to £242 million overall.

Further to those blows, the Reds have also been hit by a £17 million bump in administrative costs, which have increased by 70% overall since 2018.

That includes growth in wage costs as well as bills at the club’s offices, two training grounds and Anfield.

However, each of these setbacks has been partially offset by record commercial revenues of £272 million – a £25 million jump from last year’s figure.

“Financially sustainable manner”

Liverpool managing director Andy Hughes said: “Operating this great club in a financially sustainable manner and in accordance with football’s governing principles has been our priority since FSG acquired LFC in 2010.

“Despite the significant growing costs of football, the success of our commercial operations demonstrates the strength of our underlying financial position so we can continue to operate sustainably while competing at the highest levels of football.

“We’re really excited to see the completion of the new Anfield Road Stand in the coming months. Having a record league attendance this year demonstrates just how far we’ve come since starting the significant capital investment to redevelop Anfield 10 years ago.

“Matchday revenue is a hugely important part of our overall financial sustainability model. Having the ability to grow our controllable income streams is a crucial part of our long-term plans which enables us to continue reinvesting both on and off the pitch to support both our men’s and women’s teams ambitions.

“While these financial results are a moment in time on our journey, what remains constant is the growing global appeal of the club and, thanks to our amazing support, LFC continues to be the most globally followed club in the Premier League.

“We look forward to the remainder of this season with our men’s and women’s teams finishing as strongly as possible with continuing success.”