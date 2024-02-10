Liverpool are back in Premier League action at Anfield, facing relegation-battling Burnley. We’re live to bring you all of the latest from the 3pm kickoff.

Kickoff is at 3pm (UK), today’s referee is Tim Robinson.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Jones; Diaz, Jota, Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Mrozek, Tsimikas, McConnell, Gravenberch, Elliott, Clark, Koumas, Gakpo

Burnley: Trafford; Assingon, O’Shea, Esteve, Delcroix; Brownhill, Berge, Ramsey, Odobert; Fofana, Amdouni

Subs: Cork, Rodriguez, Benson, Ekdal, Vitinho, Cullen, Bruun Larsen, Massengo, Muric

