★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
CARABAO CUP FINAL

MATCHDAY PROGRAMME

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 10, 2024: Burnley's Nathan Tella' (L) is challenged by Liverpool's Wataru End? during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Burnley – Follow the Premier League clash here

Liverpool are back in Premier League action at Anfield, facing relegation-battling Burnley. We’re live to bring you all of the latest from the 3pm kickoff.

Kickoff is at 3pm (UK), today’s referee is Tim Robinson.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Jones; Diaz, Jota, Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Mrozek, Tsimikas, McConnell, Gravenberch, Elliott, Clark, Koumas, Gakpo

Burnley: Trafford; Assingon, O’Shea, Esteve, Delcroix; Brownhill, Berge, Ramsey, Odobert; Fofana, Amdouni

Subs: Cork, Rodriguez, Benson, Ekdal, Vitinho, Cullen, Bruun Larsen, Massengo, Muric

Our coverage updates automatically below:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024