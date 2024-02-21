Liverpool 4-1 Luton – Player Ratings

A wasteful first half meant Liverpool had to come from behind to go four points clear at the top, but that they did with a four-goal salvo to thrash Luton 4-1.

Liverpool 4-1 Luton

Premier League (26), Anfield

February 21, 2024

Goals: Van Dijk 56′, Gakpo 58′, Diaz 71′, Elliott 90′; Ogbene 12′

Caoimhin Kelleher – 7 (out of 10)

Not much he could do about the finish for the goal, but he did save the initial effort.

Could he have been better-placed to not allow the rebound to escape him as much as it did? Harsh perhaps, but he’s judged against the best after all.

Most of the rest of the game was a watching brief for him, but he took aerial balls well and most of his passing out was fine. A couple of late saves and punches clear.

Conor Bradley – 8

A fairly quiet first half in truth, but Bradley was one of those to really raise the tempo, and the quality, after the restart.

Driving infield at times and down the flanks at others, he made things happen three or four times in the opening quarter of an hour in the second half, and was instrumental in the Reds’ non-stop push and eventual turnaround.

Quick throw-in led to the go-ahead goal before he was subbed – looks in line to start the final.

Jarell Quansah – 7

Did get a little caught by the runner in behind for Luton‘s game-opening goal, but otherwise was extremely solid throughout.

Dealt really well with the aerial threat of Cauley Woodrow and kept the Reds moving in possession quickly.

Will be sub for the weekend final but it’s great to have a very capable deputy in place – and give Ibrahima Konate the chance to rest.

Virgil van Dijk – 9

A big defensive display when he needed to, but more importantly it was our captain who finally found a way to breach the Luton back line after a lot of wasted chances beforehand.

A monstrous header was not to be denied and he almost added a second a few minutes later.

Let’s have more of the same in both boxes on Sunday at Wembley!

Joe Gomez – 8

Really good again, simple as that.

Maybe could have been touch-tight to his man at the far post for Luton‘s goal, but why would he have been with play coming from the other flank?

Started left, finished right, contributed plenty to much better buildup play after the interval and picked up a customary yellow card for barely anything.

Wataru Endo – 7

Tidy enough on the ball and made one delicious lofted pass first half to give Luis Diaz one of his many, many chances to score.

Overall fairly good from a defensive standpoint when Luton broke centrally, but the issue for him is that they didn’t do that often – mostly it was diagonals to the channels or passing wide around him.

Played his part all the same.

Ryan Gravenberch – 7

Probably one of the few who was marginally more involved first half as opposed to second 45. Tried to set the Reds away quickly when we trailed, got into some good positions and had a couple of chances himself too.

Faded out of things when we picked up the tempo and bypassed him a bit.

Alexis Mac Allister – 9

Along with Bradley, it was Mac Allister who was one of the engine-room gear-changers.

The Argentine was excellent both as ball-winner and creator of chances, getting himself into the box with regularity and setting up both the first two goals – a corner and a quick lofted pass into a dangerous area.

No wonder he was taken off near the end, he’s perhaps our most important player now given midfield absences elsewhere.

Harvey Elliott – 8

Looked for a while as though it would be another one of those games where Elliott started but failed to produce the impact that he has done off the bench, but to his credit he kept working hard and eventually got his rewards.

Picked the ball up in brilliant spaces loads of times, but took a few attempts to get that final ball right.

Eventually set up a couple of good openings and topped the night off by curling one top corner.

Set up a whopping seven shots for team-mates on the night.

Cody Gakpo – 8

Is it fair to still be wanting more even when he’s had a more effective night?

A little too slow and reactive first half but scored the vital 2-1 goal with a close-range header and had several more chances himself.

Fired one over when running through, should have buried a late shot which Elliott eventually did instead and generally looked just slightly off-tempo once more.

But as he scored and had eight shots, and won a bunch of headers, perhaps we’ll take his impact for what it is.

Luis Diaz – 9 (Man of the match)

Should have had a brace inside five minutes, simple as that. Didn’t control the ball properly for a routine one-on-one, then curled off-target with the goal gaping.

And yet, he was our only first-half threat, getting six shots away, so he can’t really be blamed for having a consistent impact and making non-stop runs.

And, of course, in the end he had the impact which mattered: his pressure kept the Reds on the front foot, he won a series of corners which ended in efforts on goal and finally rattled in a strike of his own.

He reached 10 shots on the night, so it’s just as well!

Substitutes

Andy Robertson (on for Bradley, 68′) – 7 – Assisted Diaz with a smart interception. Nice little run-out before the weekend.

Bobby Clark (on for Gravenberch, 77′) – 6 – Some decent touches and more league minutes.

James McConnell (on for Mac Allister, 88′) – N/A – A few minutes only.

Jayden Danns (on for Diaz, 88′) – N/A – Almost had an assist!

Subs not used: Adrian, Konate, Tsimikas, Gordon, Nyoni

Jurgen Klopp – 10

No options, no senior forwards available, no real choice in the lineup – other than perhaps playing two right-footers and leaving two left-backs on the bench!

The boss would have been overall pleased with the attacking output from a team lacking so many seniors, but the clinical edge was missing and too much was panicked or wasted.

Clearly he gave them a half-time rocket to be more sensible and play more like Liverpool, and it did the trick: more pressing, smarter runs, and finally some finishes.

A good crowd-pleaser to fist-pump all four ends of the ground to finish the night, too.