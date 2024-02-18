Sepp van den Berg has been impressing on loan at Mainz, but he has admitted he “may have to” leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The Dutchman has played 23 times for Jurgen Klopp‘s former club, Mainz, this season, and though they sit in the relegation zone, Van den Berg has gained plenty of plaudits for his performances.

Bundesliga commentator Dan O’Hagan told This Is Anfield he has “been by a long way, their best defensive player.”

Having also made a mark at Schalke last season, despite being relegated, Van den Berg is now considering a permanent future beyond Liverpool.

The 22-year-old told VoetbalNieuws: “As a loan player I you go somewhere to play. That’s what I’m doing now. That’s what I’m most happy with.

“If I go back to Liverpool, they may want me to stay. If I notice that a lot of playing time is not available, then I may have to make the choice to leave. For me it is really important that I play.”

Though Van den Berg undoubtedly has talent, Liverpool have plenty of centre-back talent that would start ahead of him, including fellow youngster Jarell Quansah.

There are also the obvious starters that are still going strong, like Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez.

“In the years before, I did not have the feeling that I would be in the starting lineup next to Virgil at Liverpool every match,” Van den Berg admitted.

“I don’t know yet what that will be like next summer. I think I am doing well. I can handle the level at Liverpool, I can compete, but becoming a starter is of course still a difference.

“Virgil and Konate are not small boys. I know it will be difficult.”

The Dutchman even alluded to where he could move in the next transfer window, laughing while adding: “My girlfriend is in Barcelona. It is 20°C there.

“Sometimes you also have to look at life outside of football. The weather here (in west Germany) does not make me very happy. It is always a difficult choice anyway. I see what is on the table in the summer.”

It sounds like Van den Berg is ready for life after Liverpool, but where that will be is unclear.

Last summer, Mainz said on their website, that “there is the possibility that his stay at Mainz will be over a longer period of time, the basis for this will remain undisclosed by both clubs.”