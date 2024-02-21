★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 21, 2024: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Luton Town FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans think they just saw “one of the best wins of Klopp’s reign”

Liverpool won 4-1 at home to Luton on Wednesday evening, with a huge collective effort on show from everyone of a Reds persuasion after the break.

The Premier League leaders knew how vital a win was at Anfield, but with a plethora of injury problems, they had their work cut out against Luton.

It was Liverpool who trailed at half-time after Chiedozie Ogbene headed home in front of the Kop, with the home fans extremely frustrated.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side came roaring out of the traps in the second half, however, with Virgil van Dijk equalising and Cody Gakpo making it 2-1, with both goals coming from corners.

Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott also got in on the act, ensuring Liverpool went back to being four points clear at the top of the table.

After the match, these Reds fans lauded the spirit shown by Klopp and his players, and also the Anfield crowd, as they helped their team to victory.

“Under the circumstances that was one of the best, crucial and most important performances of the season. The pace in our play. We swarmed all over Luton and the NOISE of the crowd was top drawer.

“One thing you get when you have a big injury list and players step in is commitment. We had that from everyone. YNWA!”

– John Gardner on Facebook

“Any other Manager in the dugout today…..we don’t win that game! Jurgen…any chance you can change your mind PLEEEEASE. What a win!”

– Grobbs in This Is Anfield’s comments.

This really was some show of defiance by Liverpool, with so many feeling like the title could even be slipping away at half-time, dramatic as that sounds.

The Reds’ monstrous mentality once again came to the fore, though, and Klopp may deserve the most credit for the team talk he gave at the interval.

Liverpool’s fans are more than worthy of a mention, however, having come alive after a flat show of support initially, and Anfield was electric in the second half.

This could feel like a huge win come May.

