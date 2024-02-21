Liverpool won 4-1 at home to Luton on Wednesday evening, with a huge collective effort on show from everyone of a Reds persuasion after the break.

The Premier League leaders knew how vital a win was at Anfield, but with a plethora of injury problems, they had their work cut out against Luton.

It was Liverpool who trailed at half-time after Chiedozie Ogbene headed home in front of the Kop, with the home fans extremely frustrated.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side came roaring out of the traps in the second half, however, with Virgil van Dijk equalising and Cody Gakpo making it 2-1, with both goals coming from corners.

Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott also got in on the act, ensuring Liverpool went back to being four points clear at the top of the table.

After the match, these Reds fans lauded the spirit shown by Klopp and his players, and also the Anfield crowd, as they helped their team to victory.

Yes, it's Luton and yes, Liverpool have a good squad, but that is a huge win that shouldn't be underplayed. The quality of players missing here can be the difference between winning these games or coming unstuck. But mentality is also huge and Liverpool simply refused to lose. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) February 21, 2024

That is a huge, huge win. Much bigger than a home win over Luton would have seemed back in the summer. Klopp, the players, and very importantly the crowd, all deserve massive credit there for turning things around. GET IN! — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) February 21, 2024

Maybe I'm high (I am a bit feverish) but I feel like this is one of the best wins in the whole of Klopp's reign. To turn this around after conceding early and no goal first half with 11 injuries (7 to 8 of which could be argued are first choice) is incredible. — Red (@TaintlessRed) February 21, 2024

“Under the circumstances that was one of the best, crucial and most important performances of the season. The pace in our play. We swarmed all over Luton and the NOISE of the crowd was top drawer. “One thing you get when you have a big injury list and players step in is commitment. We had that from everyone. YNWA!” – John Gardner on Facebook

That was a Liverpool team who could have so easily felt sorry for themselves, especially after going behind. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) February 21, 2024

“Any other Manager in the dugout today…..we don’t win that game! Jurgen…any chance you can change your mind PLEEEEASE. What a win!” – Grobbs in This Is Anfield’s comments.

I can’t wait to see what Jurgen Klopp said to this lot in the dressing room at half time in the documentary. ? — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) February 21, 2024

Absolute massive well in to everyone at Anfield there tonight. That’s a big half-time you all had to come out for the second half feral as fuck. — Ryan (@ryan3levis) February 21, 2024

What a performance from Liverpool! And what a manager. Injury ravaged but so resilient, that sums Klopp’s team up. The 20 minutes after half time was as good as Anfield has sounded all season! — Neil Docking (@NeilDocking) February 21, 2024

This really was some show of defiance by Liverpool, with so many feeling like the title could even be slipping away at half-time, dramatic as that sounds.

The Reds’ monstrous mentality once again came to the fore, though, and Klopp may deserve the most credit for the team talk he gave at the interval.

Liverpool’s fans are more than worthy of a mention, however, having come alive after a flat show of support initially, and Anfield was electric in the second half.

This could feel like a huge win come May.