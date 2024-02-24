Fabio Carvalho has found a new lease on life after securing a move to Hull, and he has now scored more times in five weeks than in the previous season and a half.

The 21-year-old had his first loan of the season cut short in January after just 360 minutes of action, and now he has already amassed 659 minutes in his second temporary spell.

Carvalho struggled for chances at Leipzig, but Hull manager Liam Rosenior has showed no hesitation in thrusting the youngster into his starting lineup.

The Liverpool loanee has now made eight successive league starts, with his latest ending with his second goal in as many games.

His strike against Southampton in midweek was followed up by another in Saturday’s draw with West Brom – his third since joining the Tigers.

On his right foot, Carvalho needed only one touch before setting himself on the edge of the area and unleashing a brilliant strike that left the Baggies’ goalkeeper flapping.

OH. MY. WORD. ? Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho has just scored an absolute BEAUTY for Hull ? pic.twitter.com/ElTLCrAyCS — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 24, 2024

Carvalho’s goal opened the scoring for Hull, but West Brom responded eight minutes later through Darnell Furlong, and neither side could go on to find the winner.

After the match, Carvalho told Sky Sports: “It was a good strike, [but it] ultimately means nothing if we don’t get the three points.”

Named the Sky Bet Player of the Match, Carvalho had the most touches of any player in the opposition box (six), created the most chances (four), had more passes into the final third than any other player (nine) and recovered the ball four times, as per FotMob.

"It means NOTHING if we don't get the three points!" Fabio Carvalho isn't getting ahead of himself after his fine strike could only earn Hull a point ? pic.twitter.com/eydu4sVJtt — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 24, 2024

His performance earned him the plaudits of his manager, with Rosenior acknowledging Carvalho’s “ability to work hard” and his “press,” with his “energy and mentality” praised.

It is a loan move that is paying off for Liverpool and Carvalho, with the player now showing his capabilities under a manger who is giving him time to grow and adapt.

Tyler Morton also played the full 90 in Saturday’s draw, the result leaves Hull in the playoff spots for another matchweek, sitting behind West Brom by a single point in sixth.