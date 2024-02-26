Liverpool’s players have been basking in the glory of their League Cup win over Chelsea, enjoying celebrations that will last a lifetime.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men were phenomenal on Sunday, beating the Blues 1-0 at Wembley, not allowing injuries and VAR nonsense to get the better of them.

Virgil van Dijk‘s winner in extra-time was an iconic moment to add to so many down the years, as a young Liverpool side held on for victory.

The celebrations that followed have been richly deserved – here’s a round-up of some of the best social media posts from our heroes in red.

Van Dijk will never forget his winning goal, and the Liverpool skipper shared several photos on Instagram, one of which was him predictably looking impossibly cool:

Darwin Nunez‘s pitchside antics will live long in the memory and he shared a great photo of the trophy celebrations:

Caoimhin Kelleher enjoyed another superb League Cup final performance, making some huge saves, and he described it as a “special day”:

Conor Bradley was exceptional prior to being substituted, and he was another who cherished the occasion, also sharing photos of a dust-up with Ben Chilwell – a brilliant choice if we do say so ourselves!

I think we know who had the last laugh!

What an unforgettable day it was for young pair Bobby Clark and James McConnell, too, who were heroic when they came on:

It wouldn’t be a big Liverpool win without a mad Kostas Tsimikas social media post, too!

And how about this photo from Trent Alexander-Arnold, as he and numerous other homegrown players celebrated together on the pitch. Klopp’s legacy is right here:

Trent’s only 25 and he looks like their dad!

Jayden Danns, who only made his first-team debut on Wednesday, lived out his dream on the Wembley pitch – another youngster with a bright future ahead:

Finally, a smattering of other Liverpool heroes also shared their thoughts on an amazing day, including Andy Robertson and Cody Gakpo:

What a squad Klopp has assembled.