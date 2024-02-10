Liverpool could be without their No. 1 goalkeeper for today’s clash with Burnley at Anfield, with Alisson not involved in the usual pre-match routine.

The Reds will host Burnley in a 3pm kickoff on today, but have a host of key players absent due to injury and illness.

Mohamed Salah (hamstring), Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring), Thiago (hamstring), Ibrahima Konate (suspended), Conor Bradley (bereavement), Joel Matip (ACL), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Ben Doak (MCL) were already known to miss out.

But with Jurgen Klopp revealing in his pre-match press conference that flu was going around the squad, it appears as though two more are unavailable.

Liverpool took in their usual pre-match walk in the area around the Titanic Hotel, before greeting fans outside the hotel in L3.

Seems like no Alisson today pic.twitter.com/zRUdacyv9G — Alex ? (@alexlfc27) February 10, 2024

Conspicuous in their absence were Alisson and Joe Gomez, the latter of whom had already missed training on Thursday and was considered a doubt.

A 19-man squad was filmed arriving back at the hotel, with Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian the only goalkeepers pictured, and Virgil van Dijk and Jarell Quansah the only centre-backs.

There were no other surprise absences, though if Alisson and Gomez are ruled out, it leaves Klopp light in two key areas.

Kelleher would start between the sticks, while Van Dijk will be partnered by Quansah at centre-back, with Andy Robertson set to come in for Gomez at left-back.

A trio of academy youngsters have also made the squad, with regulars James McConnell and Bobby Clark joined by forward Lewis Koumas.

There was no sign of the likes of Kaide Gordon, Calum Scanlon, Jayden Danns or Trey Nyoni, who all trained with the first team in the buildup but are likely to play for the U21s on Sunday instead.

Wataru Endo and Kostas Tsimikas are both with the squad as they prepare to rejoin the action, having returned from international duty and injury respectively.

Endo will be one of three players considered to join Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones in midfield, with Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch the other options.

A front three of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are expected to start, with Cody Gakpo available in reserve along with Koumas.

Liverpool will confirm their starting lineup against Burnley at 2pm.

Liverpool squad spotted before kickoff vs. Burnley

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas,

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones, Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch, McConnell, Clark

Forwards: Nunez, Jota, Diaz, Gakpo, Koumas