The day started with Darwin Nunez dread and ended with hope as Liverpool prepared for Sunday’s trip to Arsenal, while Thiago made everyone smile with his training presence.

Darwin doubt to hope

Jurgen Klopp informed the press that Nunez had to leave the game on Wednesday in a protective boot after someone stood on him, leading to a painful and swollen foot.

The manager said he didn’t “know if Darwin is available or not” for the trip to Arsenal as he may need time to be able to get his football boots back on.

However, just hours later, Liverpool’s social accounts posted Darwin in a cheeky mood, trying to evade the cameras as he walked up the steps at the AXA Training Centre with little issue.

Then, he was pictured in team training later in the day, so we make that a positive hint that he will be ready for Sunday!

3 things today: Macca ‘the doctor’ & Klopp’s message

Alexis Mac Allister was brilliantly described as a ‘football doctor’ by Klopp, who heaped praise on his No. 10 and noted how important the midfielder’s childhood was to the player he is today

It’s clear Diogo Jota is a man in form, and we were thrown back to memories of Luis Diaz as his ability to play through a “crazy” number of knocks was hailed

It’s time to “buckle up,” Reds! Klopp has sent out a message that his side are ready to “dig deep” and “go for it” in these final few months – and it all starts again on Sunday

Deadline day rebuffs and new manager ‘distanced’

Liverpool rejected deadline day deals for this duo, while interest fell through elsewhere to ensure it was a quiet final few hours of the transfer window

Though Billy Koumetio did join Blackburn late on Thursday evening, and another loan was announced on Friday, with U18s goalkeeper Reece Trueman making the move to Wales

Sporting manager Ruben Amorim is among the candidates to replace Klopp, though any scenario painting contact or that an approach has been made is wide of the mark, says Portuguese outlet Record

Something we’re watching

More Conor Bradley propaganda, you say? Sign us up. This is brilliant, as ever, from our friends at FourFourTwo…enjoy!

Something we’re happy about

It has been a very long time since we’ve had this kind of Thiago footage, so soak it up.

He’s back involved in training and while he still needs time, we at least have some hope he can feature before the end of the season.

The Spaniard trained alongside the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Nunez and Kostas Tsimikas – the squad is starting to look very healthy indeed!

Stat of the day and match(es) of the night

A change in midfield was needed over the summer and we’re definitely seeing the results of that when it comes to goal contributions. The current midfield group already have six more goals and assists compared to the entirety of last season.

There’s no Premier League action tonight but if you do fancy some Friday night footy, Bristol City host Leeds United in the Championship (8pm UK) and Klopp’s former club Borussia Dortmund travel to FC Heidenheim (7.30pm).

