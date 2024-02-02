Hours after Jurgen Klopp admitted he was unsure whether he would be available against Arsenal, Darwin Nunez shook off concerns over a foot injury to train.

In his pre-match press conference on Friday morning, Klopp revealed that Nunez left Anfield in a protective boot in midweek and he didn’t know “if Darwin is available or not.”

That led to concerns over the No. 9 missing the trip to the Emirates, with Cody Gakpo already slated to start up front if he missed out.

But fears were eased later in the day as footage of Nunez arriving for training emerged on social media – and now it can be confirmed that he took part in Friday’s session.

Nunez was one of 25 players pictured working at the AXA Training Centre, with Alexis Mac Allister also involved after taking a blow to the knee against Chelsea.

There was the welcome sight of Thiago joining full training, while it appears as though Kostas Tsimikas has been cleared for contact work following his collarbone injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai and Andy Robertson all remain involved after making their return from injury in recent weeks.

With Klopp’s injury situation easing – leaving only Joel Matip, Mohamed Salah, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak out at present, along with Wataru Endo at the Asian Cup – there were fewer academy players involved.

It was only the mainstays, namely Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley, Kaide Gordon, Bobby Clark, James McConnell and goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek.

Crucially, there seem to be no other new injuries in the squad, leaving Klopp with a strong contingent to travel to north London.

Liverpool squad pictured in training on Friday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Thiago, Gravenberch, Elliott, McConnell, Clark

Forwards: Jota, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Gordon