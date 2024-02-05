Jurgen Klopp had a surprise ally after the defeat to Arsenal, with former Man United midfielder Roy Keane praising his honesty in his post-match interview.

Liverpool fell to only their second league defeat of the season as the Gunners took advantage of multiple mistakes to come away 3-1 winners.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Reds, with Klopp delivering a frank assessment of his side’s performance after the contest in which he described some of his star players as “humans.”

Somewhat unexpectedly, Keane was quick to defend this approach from the Liverpool boss, hailing the “no bull” attitude he showed as he looked back on the game.

“I loved the interview, I think he is very honest, Klopp,” Keane told Sky Sports after the game.

?? "I don't think you ever get any bull from him" Roy Keane loves Jurgen Klopp's honesty in his post-match interview ?? pic.twitter.com/lm8PegdyXh — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 4, 2024

“I think he’s been calm there. He’s obviously got vast experience, he knows over the course of the season you have your ups and downs.

“For most of the season for Liverpool it’s been up so I get the balance right, I thought his piece was spot on.

“I’ve always enjoyed his stuff after games, I don’t think you get any bull from him, I enjoyed that, I thought it was pretty straightforward.

“Can you see that quality of the manager and that experience? ‘Everyone calm down, we’ll bounce back.'”

It is a defeat that keeps the title race wide open, with Arsenal being brought firmly back into the picture as they move to within two points of top spot.

Man City have an opportunity to join the Gunners on 49 points at Brentford on Monday evening, but they have currently played two games fewer than the top two sides.

There will no doubt be plenty of twists and turns before the season is over, but Liverpool remain at the top of the table as things stand.

While it was a disappointing performance at an inopportune moment, the Reds are still well-placed and will be hoping to bounce back against Burnley on Saturday afternoon at Anfield.