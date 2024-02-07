Thomas Frank admits he has “ambitions” for his managerial career, but insists his “main focus” remains on the job at hand amid Liverpool’s search for a new manager.

The Brentford boss has enjoyed plenty of success since joining the club back in 2016, initially acting as an assistant before taking the managerial job two years later.

He became only the second Bees manager to secure promotion to the top flight in 2021, and has since gone on to ensure his side have established themselves in the Premier League.

Frank’s reputation has grown throughout his seven years in England, to an extent that has seen his name listed among some of the favourites to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool this summer.

Asked about the prospect of taking over at Anfield, the Dane conceded that he is conscious of opportunities opening up at the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona, but that his attention remains on the Gtech Community Stadium.

“Yeah, I keep up with things and have seen that Xavi and Klopp are leaving,” the Brentford manager told Danish outlet Tipsbladet in an exclusive interview.

“Two big coaching personalities for two fantastic clubs, both of whom have done well.

“Regarding myself, I’m insanely happy to be here. I’ve said that before. I have the opportunity to pursue many of my ambitions.

“Like everyone else, I also have ambitions, but it’s hard to say exactly what they are.

“I’m focused on doing well right now. I have no doubt that we need to finish the second half of the season strongly.

“I understand that we need some good performances and to win some football matches, and that’s my main focus right now.

“There are a few more thoughts if things don’t go the right way.

“If things go well, there are still plenty of thoughts about planning because you want to win the next game and climb higher in the table. It’s just a bit more positive then.”

Xabi Alonso remains the clear favourite with the bookmakers to return to Anfield as a manager, with Ruben Amorim and Roberto De Zerbi also among those in the conversation.

Frank possesses a Premier League background, but Brentford‘s recent struggles and his relative lack of experience at a top European club mean he is likely to find himself further down the pecking order.

Liverpool will be keen to move quickly to bring in a Klopp replacement when the season has drawn to a close, and are said to have already begun the recruitment process.