Liverpool’s defeat at Arsenal really put the Premier League title race under the microscope, but how do the Reds’ remaining fixtures compare to that of Man City and the Gunners?

The Reds’ role in this title race may have been unexpected considering their starting point after last season, but it is indicative of the changes made and the strength of this squad.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have lost only twice in the league this season and so the setback at the Emirates is far from fatal and, in fact, it could be a wake-up call at the right time.

We all know City can string together one win after another, we’ve been here too many times before, and that if they win their game in hand they will move ahead of Liverpool.

However, they still have the Reds and Arsenal left to play again this season. So, how do the remaining fixtures for each side stack up?

The fixtures that remain…

At the time of writing, Man City have 16 games remaining as opposed to Liverpool and Arsenal‘s 15.

Notably, they will each face nine of the same opponents in the run-in: Brentford, Luton, Everton, Brighton, Man United, West Ham, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Wolves.

Those nine clubs could each have a significant part to play in where the title ends up, and plenty of eyes will be on the occasions when Spurs or Villa meet one of the three.

Both Arsenal and City still have to travel to Tottenham, while only the Reds will be visitors at Villa Park – that match is the penultimate one of the season.

If we breakdown the remaining games into clashes against the traditional ‘big six’, Liverpool have the fewest, and two of their remaining three will be played at Anfield:

The battle at the top is tight and fierce, we would not expect it to be any other way – though we do wish it was a little easier at times!

But as Klopp only recently said: “It’s really about us digging deep into the season, keep going, hold your breath, buckle up and go for it.”