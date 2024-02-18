Virgil van Dijk reached a memorable milestone in the win against Brentford, and he reflected on the pride he has for donning the badge as a player and now captain.

The Dutchman has the most wins of any player to reach the 250-game mark in Liverpool’s history, with the 4-1 victory at Brentford marking his 171st win.

It is an incredible record that is reflective of how he has helped transform the club’s fortunes since he arrived in 2018.

He will not take all the credit, though, as he was quick to note all the “great players” he’s been team-mates with when asked about his pride over his latest remarkable record.

“I’m proud to be a Liverpool player, captain, part of the history of the club,” he told TNT Sports. “It’s amazing and I enjoy each and every day.

“Coming out the tunnel at Anfield or coming out here, leading out the boys.

“When I was a little boy I always dreamed of playing in the Premier League, going out there and doing what I love.

“It’s amazing, and like I said, on to many more!”

Indeed, there’s still plenty of chapters for him left to be write at Anfield – and we’re currently in the midst of one with plenty of potential.

As captain, Van Dijk’s role is a little different to previous years, but we have seen him rediscover his impeccable form despite the weight of the armband.

The 32-year-old is thriving under the new challenge and is leading the charge as the Reds compete across four competitions, and he knows the job is one that requires everyone to “go for it.”

“Today [vs. Brentford] was a big one, for many reasons. But we got it, we found a way even with all the injuries during the game,” Van Dijk said.

“Now it’s time to recover and make sure that we are ready for Wednesday.

“That’s expected from us, and I’m looking forward to it already! We will go for it, and we need our fans as well on Wednesday to make it a very good night.”