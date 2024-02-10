Virgil van Dijk has a Premier League milestone in his sights as the Reds look to return to winning ways at home to Burnley.

Only Manchester United in the last 33 league games have prevented Liverpool from scoring.

The Reds are undefeated in their last 26 Anfield matches in all competitions, scoring 77 goals in that time, and are unbeaten at home in the last 23 league games, since Leeds won 2-1 in October 2022.

Liverpool have conceded nine goals at home this season – the lowest of any team in the Premier League.

Milestones up for grabs

Van Dijk’s next appearance will be the 250th of his Premier League career – the first 67 with Southampton.

Liverpool could score four or more goals for a third successive home league game for the first time since January 2019. Then they defeated Newcastle 4-0, Arsenal 5-1 and Crystal Palace 4-3.

Joe Gomez could play the 150th game of his league career, if selected. He made 21 of those with Charlton Athletic.

Anfield could witness its biggest-ever league attendance. The highest gate so far saw 58,757 watch the Reds draw 2-2 with Chelsea in December 1949.

Fortress Anfield is back

The Reds average 3.1 goals per game from their 18 Anfield games in all competitions this season (56 goals).

Liverpool have won 13 and drawn two of their 15 games played against teams currently outside the top-8.

Not since losing at Bournemouth and Manchester City 10 months ago have Liverpool suffered back-to-back league defeats.

Curtis Jones made his first Premier League start against Burnley at Anfield in July 2020.

Harvey Elliott’s first league start for the club came in this fixture in August 2021.

Liverpool last played on this day in 2022 when Diogo Jota scored both goals in the 2-0 home defeat of Leicester City.

Occasional bogey team?

Liverpool have won 13, drawn two and lost two of 17 Premier League meetings.

At Anfield, they have won five of the eight Premier League meetings with two draws and a single loss.

Liverpool have won more Premier League encounters at Turf Moor (eight) than they have at home (five).

The Reds have lost four of the last 31 league meetings home and away.

They have scored in 11 of the last 12 league clashes, only failing to score in that sequence at an empty Anfield in January 2021 when they were defeated by an 83rd-minute penalty from Ashley Barnes, a goal which ended the Reds 68-match unbeaten league run at home.

Scorers this season

Liverpool: Salah 18, Jota 13, Nunez 11, Gakpo 9, Diaz 8, Jones 5, Szoboszlai 5, Gravenberch 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Endo 2, van Dijk 2, Bradley 1, Elliott 1, Mac Allister 1, Quansah 1, Robertson 1, own goals 6

Burnley: Amdouni 5, Brownhill 3, Bruun Larsen 3, Foster 4 Odobert 4, Fofana 2, Rodriguez 2, Berge 2, Al Dakhil 1, Koleosho 1, O’Shea 1, Taylor 1