Luton have shown how much they can trouble the big sides this season, and there is belief from their supporters ahead of their trip to Liverpool.

Reds were excellent in their 4-1 win away to Brentford on Sunday, with injuries hurting them once more but not allowing focus to be affected.

Up next is Wednesday’s visit of Luton, with Jurgen Klopp potentially rotating ahead of next Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

The Hatters lost narrowly – and arguably undeservedly – at home to Man United over the weekend, so they are a team who should be respected.

Ahead of the match, we spoke to We Are Luton Town (@wearelutontown) to discuss the relegation fight, Liverpool’s hopes of glory and more.

How have things been since we last spoke in November?

Luton‘s performances and have been more in line with our points haul – only really against Sheffield United (3-1 loss) could we say we had an off-day.

The displays have been there for a while and it’s great to see us getting our just rewards.

We have adapted tactically in and out of possession, and have seen a lot more of the ball, which even in the Championship last season was a rare event.

The Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ross Barkley partnership in midfield is proving to be fruitful, which has been a standout area of us this season.

Who have stood out and struggled the most this season?

Barkley, Lokonga, Teden Mengi, Elijah Adebayo and Thomas Kaminski have been outstanding all season.

It’s difficult to pull anyone apart in terms of level of performances, but a few have been caught lacking in small blips and that has cost us.

Amari’i Bell and Gabriel Osho have both had bad moments, but the pair are still learning and have been great this season overall.

What’s been the secret to some impressive results under Rob Edwards? Any standout tactics?

Rob Edwards’ willingness to adapt and be brave have stood out.

He is not afraid to go one vs. one at the back and the high press is so intense – we just don’t stop and it’s hard for teams to combat that.

Edwards’ adaptation in-game and throughout the season has been a major factor in our ability to compete against any team in the Premier League.

Are you confident of avoiding relegation now?

I am bold, so I will say yes.

I have seen enough of Luton and the teams around us in the Premier League to think we have a very good chance of staying up.

What are your thoughts on Jurgen Klopp’s shock resignation?

It’s a shock for Liverpool fans, obviously.

Jurgen Klopp is going to be a big miss and there is not much talent out there, in terms of finding a replacement as good as him.

The biggest factor in his success at Liverpool is that he gets the club and the city – he really gets it, in fact, and that is hard to find.

How do you assess Liverpool’s title chances now?

Liverpool stand a chance, for sure.

Klopp leaving enhances those chances, as the players and Klopp himself will want to ensure that they go out with a bang this season.

As for Wednesday, where will the key battles take place?

Alfie Doughty and Sonny Bradley are both young exciting players with bags of ability, and they won’t stop for the duration of the game.

How they manage to impact the game, in terms of thwarting Liverpool, could be key to the eventual outcome.

Finally, what’s your prediction?

I will go for Liverpool 2-2 Luton.