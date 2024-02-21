Why Liverpool vs. Luton is NOT live on UK TV

Liverpool meet Luton in another must-win Premier League match on Wednesday night, but unfortunately, it cannot be shown live on TV in the UK.

The Reds were to host Luton on Saturday February 24, but their involvement in the Carabao Cup final has seen the match brought forward to midweek.

This fixture had been scheduled for a 3pm kickoff, which is part of the reason it cannot be shown live despite it’s change of date and time.

As the original kick-off time fell under the domestic blackout rule, having not been selected by either Sky Sports of TNT Sports, it cannot be added to the schedule after the fact.

There is also the complication of Champions League football taking place on the same night.

UEFA and the Premier League allow rescheduled games to be played on the same night, but they cannot not kick-off at the same time, nor be shown live on television in the UK.

This is why Liverpool’s game starts at 7.30pm as to not directly clash with Porto vs. Arsenal and Napoli vs. Barcelona and their last 16 ties at 8pm.

Moreover, this is why Chelsea will enjoy a full week of preparations for the cup final on Sunday as their match against Tottenham – initially scheduled for February 23 – has not been moved to midweek.

This is because their clash was selected by Sky Sports, and the abovementioned broadcasting agreement did not allow it to be played on either February 20 or 21.

The Reds will have only one full day of training between the visit of Luton and the meeting against Chelsea at Wembley, with recovery on Thursday and training on Friday before travelling on Saturday.

Well, how can I watch Liverpool vs. Luton?

There is no way to legally watch Liverpool vs. Luton live in the UK.

But live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here, and This Is Anfield‘s regular matchday blog will start at 6.45pm.

Ahead of kickoff, This Is Anfield will also publish a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live around the world.