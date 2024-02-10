Liverpool’s latest big young hope, Kieran Morrison, shone throughout a 5-1 victory over Blackburn U18s on Saturday, including two goals in a minute.

Liverpool U18s 5-1 Blackburn U18s

U18 Premier League, AXA Training Centre

February 10, 2024

Goals: Figueroa 22′, Ahmed 39′, Kone-Doherty 60′, Morrison 77′ 78′; Farkas 46′

After a 3-0 victory over Fulham in the FA Youth Cup that saw Morrison assist one and score another in the space of two minutes, the 17-year-old was similarly influential a week later.

With Blackburn the visitors to the AXA Training Centre, the young Reds produced an outstanding second-half display to earn another big win.

It was Keyrol Figueroa who capped a dominant start with the opener, heading home from close range after midfielder Cody Pennington’s brilliant whipped ball from deep.

Kareem Ahmed made it 2-0 before half-time, following up a save from his header to convert, marking his fifth start of the season with a goal.

There was a change for Blackburn at the break, with Jacob Fowler, son of Liverpool legend Robbie, coming on as the momentum shifted briefly.

The visitors got one back almost immediately from kickoff, with Patrik Farkas – another player who was once on the Reds’ books – finishing well after the ball was lost in midfield.

After a flurry of chances for Blackburn, though, Liverpool regained control, which was marked by a stunning solo goal from Trent Kone-Doherty.

Then Morrison had his say with two goals in a minute, starting with a sumptuous free-kick with his left foot into the top corner.

Straight after, the winger had the opportunity for his brace as Figueroa found him on the edge of the box, and finishing comfortably he made it nine goals for the campaign.

Morrison now has four goals and an assist in his last three games for the U18s.

The club are expected to announce his first professional contract soon, with the 17-year-old putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

Liverpool U18s: Misciur; Airoboma (Giblin 71′), Kelly, Pitt (Enahoro-Marcus 83′), Gyimah (Evers 71′); Laffey, Pennington, Ahmed; Morrison (Sonni-Lambie 89′), Kone-Doherty, Figueroa

Subs not used: Morana

Next match: Man City (H) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, February 17, 11.30am (GMT)