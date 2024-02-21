Xabi Alonso’s list of potential destinations this summer has grown after Bayern Munich announced they will part ways with Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season, hotting up the manager market.

Tuchel replaced Julian Nagelsmann in early 2023 and had a contract with the German side until 2025, but he will not see it out as Bayern aim for “a new footballing direction.”

Bayern announced the 50-year-old would be leaving at the end of the season on Wednesday, with his side currently second in the league, eight points behind Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen.

Having also been knocked out of the German Cup this season, Tuchel’s position came under question, and now there is quite the market for managers, with Alonso high on Liverpool and Bayern’s lists.

Since Jurgen Klopp announced he was leaving Anfield at the end of the season, Alonso has emerged as the frontrunner to take his place, with his history at the club and his current exploits ticking plenty of boxes.

The Spaniard, though, has already been the subject of an enquiry from Bayern as he is “100% plan A,” according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.

Alonso is, understandably, said to be fully focused on Leverkusen as he is moving ever closer to delivering their first Bundesliga title.

With a place in the German Cup semi-final and the Europa League last 16, Alonso has more than just the league title on the cards this season, which many will hope is his last at Leverkusen.

The 42-year-old joined the Bundesliga club in October 2022 and has since overseen 69 matches, with 45 wins, 14 draws and 10 defeats – not to mention he’s currently on a run of 32 unbeaten.

He is tied to the German club until 2026, but has history with both Liverpool and Bayern, having played 210 and 117 games for each, respectively.

Perhaps he will be pulled in two different directions, but it may be prudent to remember that Bayern aren’t the most stable club when it comes to managers, having had seven since Klopp first arrived at Liverpool.