Jurgen Klopp‘s players are set for a busy international break as nine of the club’s youngsters have been called up to represent England at various youth levels this month.

Following the FA Cup trip to Man United on Sunday, the majority of Liverpool’s squad will jet off to represent their nations before returning to face Brighton on March 31.

We will all have our fingers and toes crossed that players return fit and healthy, and that will include a host of Klopp’s young players, whose form has rightly been recognised by England.

Jarell Quansah, Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton (on loan at Hull) have all been called up to the under-21s squad for their U21 Euro qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Luxembourg.

In an ideal world, Quansah and Elliott could have done with a rest over the break, but their Liverpool form has earned them a place and it will be of great personal pride.

Meanwhile, Bobby Clark, Kaide Gordon and Luke Chambers (on loan at Wigan) have all earned their place in the U20s team.

They will take part in the U20 Elite League and face Poland and the Czech Republic in the space of five days – Clark’s inclusion comes after Klopp said “he’s fine” after a painful knock to his ankle against Sparta Prague.

Finally, three names many would not have anticipated to know at the start of the season have earned a call up to the U18s, with Jayden Danns, Trey Nyoni and Amara Nallo all getting the nod.

Seventeen-year-old Nallo was on the bench against Southampton and Man City, and unlike Danns and Nyoni, this is the centre-back’s very first call up to the England youth set up.

The Young Lions will take part in the U18 Pinatar Super Cup in Spain and face the Czech Republic, Germany and the Netherlands across six days.