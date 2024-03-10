Liverpool were denied a stonewall penalty at the death against Man City, with Alexis Mac Allister receiving studs to the chest, and yet VAR had nothing to say. Typical.

The Reds clawed their way back into the clash against City from a penalty and had chance after chance to seal the win, though they should have been given one last one opportunity from the spot.

With only moments left in the game, Mac Allister went to challenge a bouncing ball in the penalty area and was met by Jeremy Doku’s high foot, seeing the No. 10 receive studs to his chest.

Referee Michael Oliver then signalled the VAR, led by Stuart Atwell, was taking a look, and the overwhelming feeling was he would direct his colleague to the pitchside monitor.

Do you think Doku's high boot on Mac Allister should have been called a penalty? pic.twitter.com/aXzwmuCRKV — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) March 10, 2024

Instead, in what felt like a flash, Oliver waved play on and seconds later the final whistle blew, leaving Liverpool fans in utter confusion and, rightly, exasperation.

Considering how much was on the line and the state of the game, it felt as though the VAR played to the circumstance rather than what actually unfolded. Here’s what fans had to say…

Jeremy Doku so fortunate to get away with that one.

Stuart Attwell on VAR. Can't help but think if that's earlier in the game he sends the ref to the monitor for an incident like that. https://t.co/X8UzND3ELw — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) March 10, 2024

That's a stonewall penalty. Boot in the chest. Biggest game of the season and that is an absolutely atrocious decision which could well decide where the title ends up. How on earth as the referee not even been asked to have another look? A total farce. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) March 10, 2024

If the penalty is given for the Doku challenge, there is zero chance VAR suggests a second look, and it's astonishing he wasn't asked to review. An absolutely dreadful, potentially season-altering decision by Michael Oliver. #lfc — David Phillips (@lovefutebol) March 10, 2024

Doku on MacAllister VAR: Played the ball pic.twitter.com/TCQkBCzXE2 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 10, 2024

Fucking scandalous. Guardiola got into the officials before the game and studding someone in the chest is not a penalty, it has to be a total wipeout where the player injures himself. Utterly morally corrupt. — Paul Tomkins (@paul_tomkins) March 10, 2024

cool can kick people in the chest now. good, fair, completely not corrupt sport — nate (@natefc) March 10, 2024

The Diaz goal vs Spurs. The Ødegaard handball. Doku planting his studs into Mac Allister's chest. How does it keep happening? Beyond a joke. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) March 10, 2024

In what world is that not a penalty If that’s anywhere else on the pitch it’s a foul If Mac Allister wasn’t wearing a Liverpool top it’s a penalty If Doku wasn’t wearing a Manchester City top it’s a penalty pic.twitter.com/cKz6xWPgWc — ? (@TheImmortalKop) March 10, 2024

Whoever was on VAR shit the bed on that call for the Doku challenge on MacAllister at the end — Sponge (@monkeysponge) March 10, 2024

In two of the biggest games of the season.. shocking. pic.twitter.com/Axm7Dt8Ucq — – (@snappedlfc) March 10, 2024

Please – someone explain to me how that wasn't a penalty?? I'm aghast at that. — smtm_lfc1975 (@smtm_lfc1975) March 10, 2024

VAR absolutely bottled it there. That's could be the difference in the title race. Fuming — Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) March 10, 2024

I can kick you in the chest anywhere on the pitch and it's a free kick penalty area against the reds no chance ffs — Carl (@CarlP1964) March 10, 2024

Simply playing the ball, or touching it in a challenge, does not negate what happens during the follow through – dangerous play is just that, whether a player got the ball or not.

Of course, the Reds had more than enough chances in the second half to take the win from a goal in open play, but the penalty was as clear as day.

At the very least, give the on-field referee the chance to watch the incident back and see if Doku has something to answer for – which he very much did!

City got away with one, that’s for sure. We’re still in this.