“Absolutely dreadful” – Liverpool fans slam “scandalous” VAR with late penalty denied

Liverpool were denied a stonewall penalty at the death against Man City, with Alexis Mac Allister receiving studs to the chest, and yet VAR had nothing to say. Typical.

The Reds clawed their way back into the clash against City from a penalty and had chance after chance to seal the win, though they should have been given one last one opportunity from the spot.

With only moments left in the game, Mac Allister went to challenge a bouncing ball in the penalty area and was met by Jeremy Doku’s high foot, seeing the No. 10 receive studs to his chest.

Referee Michael Oliver then signalled the VAR, led by Stuart Atwell, was taking a look, and the overwhelming feeling was he would direct his colleague to the pitchside monitor.

Instead, in what felt like a flash, Oliver waved play on and seconds later the final whistle blew, leaving Liverpool fans in utter confusion and, rightly, exasperation.

Considering how much was on the line and the state of the game, it felt as though the VAR played to the circumstance rather than what actually unfolded. Here’s what fans had to say…

Simply playing the ball, or touching it in a challenge, does not negate what happens during the follow through – dangerous play is just that, whether a player got the ball or not.

Of course, the Reds had more than enough chances in the second half to take the win from a goal in open play, but the penalty was as clear as day.

At the very least, give the on-field referee the chance to watch the incident back and see if Doku has something to answer for – which he very much did!

City got away with one, that’s for sure. We’re still in this.

