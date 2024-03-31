After Alexis Mac Allister set up Mo Salah for Liverpool’s winning goal against Brighton, the Argentine revealed how that Salah had been practicing for the scenario in training.

Liverpool’s No. 10 was on fire at Anfield. A man-of-the-match display was capped with an all-important assist for the Reds’ second goal, that was tucked away by Salah.

After the match, Mac Allister told Sky Sports that Salah had been “asking [for] some passes and assists” from him “during the week.”

Though Salah finished his chance in the 65th minute, he certainly wasn’t at his best in front of goal. In fact, the Egyptian attempted more shots (12) than in any Premier League match he has ever played in.

"The mentality of the boys is amazing" ? Alexis Mac Allister praises his Liverpool teammates response to going a goal down ? pic.twitter.com/REyMNhYyoK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 31, 2024

Many of those chances came after Mac Allister had played him in behind the Brighton backline, and the Argentine alluded to this, saying: “The first half, we tried to be connected.

“We played a few passes to him but the second half, he scored. That’s the mentality he showed because in the first half, as you say, he missed a couple but in the second half he showed his quality.”

Liverpool have now gained 26 points in the Premier League after coming from behind this season. It is a good trait to have, but one you would rather not need.

Mac Allister knows this and added: “We didn’t start as we wanted but it was an amazing game we played against another really good team. I know them very well, I know what they can do, and I think it was a tough match.

It was a tough match but at the end, we won it, so we are very happy.”

“I would rather not concede so early but as you say, the mentality of the boys is amazing – that’s what you need when you are 1-0 down – and today we showed [it] again.

But, as I said, next time we have to try to start winning and not losing.”

Up next, the Reds have another game at Anfield, this time against Sheffield United – a match they will likely be under big pressure to win given Man City and Arsenal play on Wednesday, the night before.